Save $50 on This European Silk Neck Tie Two-Pack, Now Through November 16 Give your fashion a boost this holiday season.

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

CNBC reports that the average American spends $1,500 on the holiday, but if you're a sharp entrepreneur, you're likely great at coming in under budget. Early holiday sales are a great way to score gifts at exceptional prices, and if you have a businessman on your list, you can't beat a good silk necktie.

Whether you need to pick up some new ties for yourself or you know someone in need of a new touch of elegance in their work wardrobe, this two-pack of silk neckties is an excellent present that comes complete with a gift box. And for a very limited time, you can snag them for just $17.97 (reg. $67), the best price online with no coupon code needed, through November 16.

Well-made silk neckties can bring an effortless touch of class to anyone's daily work ensemble. It's excellent for tie wearers of any age, and this particular tie has been designed with attention to detail and created with top-tier fabrics that will last. Measuring 2.75" wide and 57 to 60" long, this classic shape elevates any suit and dress shirt, and with its origins in Europe, you're assured style.

Made of 100% Jacquard woven silk with cashmere padding mills, your giftee (or yourself) will enjoy style and comfort simultaneously. It's versatile for everything from a formal setting to a regular work day, and if you end up needing to take care of it, just hand wash it or dry clean it to get it looking like new.

Gift or give yourself this two-pack of Men's Silk Neck Ties, complete with a gift box, exclusively here for $17.97 (reg. $67) — the best price online — through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

