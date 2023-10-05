Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most modes of transportation have their drawbacks. And if you're relying on the old standards to get you through your busy lifestyle, you are missing out. Cars are comfortable, but sitting in traffic is such a waste of time. And public transit, whether it be buses, trains, subways, or trains, is convenient but can be overcrowded and unreliable. And while a regular bike is an option, it is a slower way to get around that can make you sweaty by the time you get to where you need to be.

An electronic bike can be a good option when you want control over your transportation. While it can be used as a standard pedal bike, you also have the option to use the throttle located on the handlebar for an instant boost from the powerful 500W motor.

You can use it for the hilly parts of your commute or for the whole thing if you're looking to take it easy. Through October 15, you can get it at an exclusive best-of-web price of $899.97 (reg. $2,299).

There's a lot to be said about this ebike from Bird. It can get up to 20 MPH and has a range of up to 50 miles. Some user-friendly features include things like an embedded LED dash display that allows you to instantly see your speed, distance, pedal assist mode, battery life, and more. And there's also a 120db anti-theft alarm to keep your bike safe while parked.

Built to last, the high-performance carbon drive train can easily take on rougher roads, while the 36V/12.8Ah removable battery is certified to meet the top ebike standards.

Don't miss this chance to get an exclusive price on a highly rated ebike. One five-star reviewer raved, "The bike overall has a great feel and rides great. Absolutely love it, five stars."

Pick up the BirdBike eBike for just $899.97 (reg. $2,299) until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.