Save Nearly $300 on This Celebrity Fitness App and Get Your Workers Moving

Team exercise may boost productivity, and this celebrity fitness app is more than $200 off.

By Entrepreneur Store

Jumping jacks may not be the team-building exercise you thought would boost productivity at your business, but it might do the trick. Many employers have found that exercising at work can increase productivity and alertness.

If you want to add fitness to the agenda for your employees, then the Jillian Michaels Fitness App is the way to do it. Led by famous U.S. celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels, this lifetime subscription is just $179 for a limited time.

Start the day with a few low-intensity workouts to get everyone feeling charged up. Just select the fitness level and workout equipment suitable for everyone participating and look through a curated list of exercise suggestions. There are more than 800 exercise videos, each shot in HD. You could even screen share and run a remote workout session with your off-site employees.

Take a break from the stress of a high-performing workplace with guided audio-only meditation. Your employees may appreciate the chance to unwind after an intense quarter, which might even help with productivity.

Get feedback from your employees about their favorite workouts and swap or ban exercises from your recommendations. You can customize your suggested workouts whenever you want. If you want to raise morale, play some music, as Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora are all integrated into the app.

Your employees may even appreciate a chance to make strides toward their long-term fitness goals at work. This fitness app also sends users a daily meal plan, but you could use it as inspiration for a healthy office potluck.

Just for the month of February, new members can get a lifetime subscription to the Jillian Michaels Fitness App on sale for $179 (reg. $449).

