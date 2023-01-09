Streamline Your Freelance Client Acquisition with This Resume Software

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The demand for high-quality freelancers has grown. If you manage your own freelance business, you may know how important client retention and acquisition are. As competition for the best clients intensifies, you could start generating high-quality custom resumes and cover letters that make your skills stand out from the crowd.

Start growing your freelance client base with the help of Resoume Resumé Creator. This smart resumé, cover letter, and portfolio builder can save you time as you cultivate new relationships with promising clients.

Save your time and creativity for the work itself, not the process of finding work. Resoume helps you save time acquiring clients by quickly creating your pitch materials from the information you input. You can even pull information directly from your LinkedIn profile. If you need a custom resumé to highlight your relevant experience for a potential client, this software platform can streamline the process and generate a document in moments.

Managing your online presence may be easier when Resoume does it for you. Your subscription comes with a personal website and a custom subdomain. Plus, check your analytics to see how much traffic you're getting.



With 4.5/5 stars online, one verified purchaser raved, "I recommend using this, as it is one of the best resume builders. It is easy to use and has many templates to choose from."

Use Resoume's application organizer to keep track of your pending contracts and projects. No more busy spreadsheets. If you're a cold-call freelancer or use apps like Upwork or Fiverr, you can still track your application process in categories like "Applied" and "Interviewed."

Get a lifetime subscription to Resoume Resumé Creator for $24.99 (reg. $95.50) until 11:59 p.m. PT on January 9 — no coupons necessary.

