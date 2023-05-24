Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In today's interconnected world, the Internet has played a pivotal role in connecting businesses and individuals across the globe. Expanding your business globally has become more accessible, but it doesn't come without its challenges. When targeting customers in new countries or seeking partnerships with international clients, having knowledge of the local language can be immensely beneficial. Moreover, even if you're simply on vacation in a foreign land, being able to communicate in the local language adds to the overall experience and convenience.

As part of our Memorial Day sale, a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning is on sale for just $189.97 now through May 31.

Babbel has achieved remarkable success with more than 10 million users globally. Its status as the world's top-grossing language learning software is a testament to its popularity and effectiveness. In 2016, Fast Company recognized Babbel as the "most innovative company in education," solidifying its position as a groundbreaking player in the industry. Impressively, Babbel has also received high ratings on both the Google Play Store (4.5/5 stars) and the App Store (4.6/5 stars).

Babbel was created by a team of over 100 expert linguists who prioritized convenience and efficiency in language learning. The program offers bite-sized lessons that concentrate on practical subjects like transportation, dining, and directions, enabling you to swiftly develop confidence in your chosen language. With the help of speech recognition technology, you can refine your pronunciation skills, ensuring accuracy and fluency. Personalized review sessions reinforce your daily learning, ensuring that the knowledge truly sticks. Moreover, Babbel synchronizes all your progress across multiple devices, allowing you to practice anywhere. Even when offline, you can download coursework in advance and utilize the offline mode, making learning possible even in remote areas or while you're traveling.

Babbel's languages include Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English.

