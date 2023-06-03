Are you looking for a job that pays well in consumer services? Check out this comprehensive breakdown to learn all you need to know.

Some professionals love the human element of business. If you enjoy connecting with people, solving problems and relating to clients and customers, a consumer services job could be just the ticket for your professional ambitions.

This article will cover the best-paying jobs in consumer services so you know which professions you should pursue in the future.

1. CRM coordinator

Customer relationship management (CRM) is a philosophy and type of software. CRM software is often used to collect and organize customer data, then keep it readily accessible to salespeople and marketing personnel.

CRM software enables sales and marketing teams and customer service departments to manage customer complaints, inquiries and relationships over time.

CRM coordinators, therefore, are masters of this type of software. They frequently work very closely with marketing and sales departments to create and maintain positive, successful interactions with new and current customers and solve client issues.

CRM coordinators may also help salespeople reach out to new leads or prospects, ensuring that their company always has fresh customers. Most CRM coordinators need extensive consumer services experience.

At least a high school diploma, but many have a bachelor's degree and familiarity with the best CRM software systems like Salesforce. These professionals earn an average of $72,401 per year.

2. Client services manager

A client service manager is a dedicated consumer relations professional. Their primary duty is to ensure that a given customer or consumer is satisfied with the products and services provided by an organization. A client services manager represents the customer, taking feedback and asking questions.

Generally, client service managers oversee large groups of customer service staff members, including call center workers and salespeople. Job duties include employee training, ensuring compliance and launching company policy initiatives.

Most successful client services managers already have a lot of consumer relations experience. They must also have excellent communication organization and personal management skills. They earn an average salary of $61,125 per year.

3. Customer experience strategist

Customer experience strategists are knowledgeable, specialized professionals who convert gathered marketing data into insights for business use.

For instance, they might look at a wide variety of marketing data, including:

Clicks

Conversions

Time spent on page

Then, using that data, the customer experience strategist will provide businesses with a much better understanding of their target clients. They often produce reports for company uses and analytics, plus provide additional advice and awareness for product development.

Through the efforts of customer experience strategists, businesses can create greater consumer experiences.

This, in turn, often leads to more significant revenue, higher profits and a better overall brand reputation. As a result, customer experience strategists are some of the most valuable professionals for any organization. They earn an average of $96,541 a year.

4. Call center manager

Call center directors or managers are in charge of customer service facilities, typically remote call center facilities that offer CS services for client companies.

For example, when someone calls a company's customer service hotline, that call might be picked up by a call center, which a manager or director manages.

Call center managers have various duties, like hiring new agents or planning training and professional development courses. Furthermore, call center managers might be needed to ensure compliance with and deploy business policies or operational strategies.

For instance, a call center manager might be responsible for developing a new way to ensure customer satisfaction among those who call the center's representatives.

However, this managerial job still has much consumer services work. On any given day, a call center manager might even have to man the phones themselves or help solve problems posed by angry or frustrated clients. They earn $64,036 per year.

5. Front desk manager

Front desk managers are trained managerial staff members that lead desk staff at hotels, resorts and other buildings. They lead a concierge, several receptionists, night auditors and other workers.

They must ensure lobbies are always clean and presentable and handle any escalated customer complaints or questions.

Depending on the exact job, front desk managers may also have similar responsibilities to concierges, like greeting guests and answering phones. They usually earn $41,846 per year on average.

6. Help desk analyst

Help desk analysts are IT professionals who have some consumer services responsibilities. They usually work to help Internet or IT customers with specialized software or hardware issues, like not being able to use the software correctly or encountering a glitch.

Help desk analysts are IT customer service specialists. They can provide support over the phone, email or live support software, in which case they gain control of a client's technology and screen from afar.

Many help desk analysts also have additional responsibilities, like running software updates, ensuring security compliance and setting up new equipment. Their average salary is $48,779 per year.

7. Technical Support Representative

A technical support representative works with customers by providing assistance with technical difficulties — for example, they can help consumers troubleshoot, answer any questions, and work to resolve issues with hardware or software.

Technical support representatives can often work remotely, but in-office positions are also common. They may work closely alongside help desk analysts and other IT roles.

The average salary for a technical support representative is $42,397.

8. Account coordinator

Account coordinators are marketing agency specialists. They provide administrative and managerial support to client services staff members, like account managers and account executives. They learn and understand a lot about a business's accounts and clients, helping manage and organize them as needed.

Some typical responsibilities for these professionals include preparing contracts and documents, updating databases and coordinating meetings.

They may work closely with marketing and sales staff members to ensure that the best clients are always kept happy and that new high-value clients are pursued regularly. They earn an average of $43,475 per year.

9. Flight attendant

Flight attendants are consumer services specialists operating in and around aircraft daily.

They may be employed by both private and commercial airlines and have a wide variety of responsibilities, including:

Greeting passengers.

Helping passengers find seats.

Assisting passengers in stowing their luggage.

Ensuring safety compliance and providing passengers with safety rules.

Performing safety procedure demonstrations.

Serving food and beverages during a flight.

Providing instructions and guidance during flight emergencies.

Cleaning the cabin in between flights.

These individuals are responsible for many of the experiences that flight passengers have when boarding an aircraft. Therefore, they must also represent their brands very well.

You may want to become a flight attendant if you enjoy flying around airports, serving customers and providing stellar experiences. They earn an average of $39,392 per year.

10. Client relations specialist

Client relations specialists are knowledgeable consumer services professionals who may work for different companies and organizations. Regardless, their primary duty is to ensure that long-term customers and clients are satisfied.

Naturally, client relations specialists are most important for companies that rely on long-term clients and accounts, such as subscription companies or software as a service (SaaS) companies.

Depending on their job needs, client relations specialists can speak to clients and handle inquiries via email or in person.

Some client relations specialists also read and respond to online customer reviews, helping to curate a positive company reputation over time. They may compile and analyze client feedback to identify patterns or areas of improvement.

Many client relations specialists eventually become managers of some kind. They usually earn $59,342 a year.

11. Bank Teller

A bank teller handles day-to-day financial responsibilities, like money orders, money transfers, deposits and withdrawals and cashing checks. They're a source of assistance for daily financial transactions, and are sometimes also known as a cashier or customer service representative.

Bank tellers also help with opening and closing accounts as well as with loans, making them a key resource for a wide variety of financial services.

The average base salary for a bank teller sits around $35,110.

Get a high-paying consumer services job

As you can see, many high-paying jobs in consumer services exist. Pick the best one that fits your needs and preferences and start applying. You'll be making more money than ever before in no time.

Check out Entrepreneur's other articles for more information on this topic.