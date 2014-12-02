The Key to Happiness: More Work and Less Stuff

Learn to live simply. You will find rewards in surprising places.

learn more about Steve Tobak

By Steve Tobak

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On a comedy TV show the other night, there was a scene with a bunch of stereotypical Millennials throwing an "unemployment party" for a friend who lost his job and got to kick back collecting unemployment insurance for six months.

The partygoers were portrayed as free-spirited, self-absorbed freegans who mostly sat around immersed in their smartphones and eating food they dug out of restaurant dumpsters. At least they drank unused beer. Whew.

One of the show's characters, a somewhat more mature sports agent named Phil, got into an illuminating chat with a couple of the younger guys:

Phil: So, what do you do?
Millennial 1: What I do is not define myself by what I do.
Phil: OK. Well then how do you pay for things?
Millennial 1: What, is money your only benchmark for judging a person's value in society?
Millennial 2: You think you're better than us because you have "a job?" [Gestures with air quotes]

The thing is, that definitely could have been a scene right out of my own college days way back in the Dark Ages. Except for the freegan thing, that is. Sure, I ate two-day-old pizza lying around my college dorm room, but I drew the line at dumpster food.

Related: 6 Epic Online Fails and How to Avoid Them

As a young man I did everything I could to scrape by without working and, since I didn't have much growing up, I wasn't really interested in material things. Besides, all most of us hippie-kids cared about back then was sex, drugs and rock and roll.

What changed? I grew up. I wanted to make something of my life. I wanted to have a family and provide for them. I wanted to be successful. I wanted my parents to be proud of me. I wanted my wife to be proud of me. And I wanted to be proud of myself.

Having accomplished all that – by climbing the corporate ladder and working my tail off for many years in "a job," mind you – I have the means to own a lot of things people covet. The funny thing is I don't. I live a relatively simple and uncluttered life. I'm happy that way.

Don't get me wrong. We have a nice home, but we don't have second and third homes like so many of our contemporaries do. We've lived in the same place for 20 years and we do a lot of work around the property that wealthy people hire others to do. It's hard work but it's outdoors, sort of fun and good exercise, too.

We have a lot more time to enjoy life because we're not going back and forth, moving into and out of, or buying and selling all the homes we don't have.

Related: 7 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Do

We have two cars and a pickup truck that are 8, 11 and 14 years old but they all run well. Why get new cars?

The other day I was advising a friend on which smartphone to buy and she was shocked to learn that I didn't already have an iPhone 6. She said, "You're a high-tech guy from the high-tech industry and you write about technology. How come you don't have the latest and greatest?"

"Because getting and converting to new stuff is a pain in the butt," I said. "If it does what I need it to do and it works fine, I'm happy. And I stick with it until I'm not. Less is more. Simple as that."

Lao Tzu's Tao Te Ching teaches, "If you want to be free, learn to live simply." Smart guy, that Lao Tzu.

So why work so hard? Because having "a job," working hard, loving what you do, accomplishing great things, meeting your goals and being successful are all their own rewards. So is providing for your family and keeping them safe, healthy and comfortable.

On the other hand, thinking you're so free-spirited that you don't need to work and eating food out of a dumpster is not my idea of freedom. And neither is being a slave to material things. If you want to be happy, work more and own less. Simple as that.

Related: The One Trait Successful Entrepreneurs Have In Common
Steve Tobak

Author of Real Leaders Don't Follow

Steve Tobak is a management consultant, columnist, former senior executive, and author of Real Leaders Don’t Follow: Being Extraordinary in the Age of the Entrepreneur (Entrepreneur Press, October 2015). Tobak runs Silicon Valley-based Invisor Consulting and blogs at stevetobak.com, where you can contact him and learn more.

Related Topics

Millennials Entrepreneur Lifestyles Happiness Lifestyle The Treps

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'One of the Most Influential Programs in Existence': A Generation Mourns the Loss of History as MTV News Shutters

The news comes as Showtime, Paramount Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios look to layoff 25% of domestic employees.

By Emily Rella

By Sam Silverman

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

Cybercriminals Aren't Just Attacking Your Software — They're Coming for Your Employees. Level Up Your Company's Cybersecurity With These 4 Steps.

The key to maximizing protection and minimizing exposure to these attacks is to combine technology with the human touch.

By Francois Lacas

Business News

Airbnb Q1 Revenue Grew By 20% — But Why Did the Stock Drop One Day After the Results?

The results come a week after the company announced 50 new features to the service.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Leadership

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery

Victoria Eady Butler, a fifth-generation descendant of Nearest Green, became the first woman to win the Master Blender of the Year title in 2021.

By Amanda Breen