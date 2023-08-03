Even during the busiest of workdays, don't forget to take care of yourself — stay hydrated with this sugar-free electrolyte hydration drink mix.

We know how it goes. You are so busy putting your all into your business that you forget about taking care of yourself. The day flies by, and you're lucky to get in a couple of glasses of water. But staying hydrated is vital to so many aspects of your health. In fact, the National Council on Aging states, "Even mild dehydration — as little as 2% fluid loss — can affect memory, mood, concentration, and reaction time." And that's not good for business, or you.

That's why the latest from Liquid I.V. can make a big difference in the life of a busy entrepreneur. Liquid I.V. just introduced the first sugar-free electrolyte hydration drink mix that it says is more hydrating than water alone. And the new sugar-free variety won't spike your blood sugar and doesn't use artificial sweeteners, the company says.

This scientifically and clinically studied 0g sugar hydration solution is made with a proprietary amino acid allulose blend to hydrate better than water alone. Allulose is a rare, naturally occurring sweetener with the same sweet taste you can expect from table sugar, but it doesn't contribute to calories or raise your blood glucose levels like table sugar does.

Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier uses high-quality non-GMO ingredients, along with five essential vitamins — B3, B5, B6, B12, and Vitamin C — to help you stay healthy, hydrated, and ready to tackle your day.

The hydration solution comes in the form of single-serve powdered hydration sticks that can fit easily into your pocket, desk drawer, bag, or briefcase. And if you're an entrepreneur who travels often, it's ideal to have these with you to counteract the dehydration that often comes with flying.

These great-tasting packs are available in your choice of Lemon Lime, White Peach, and Green Grape. Simply open the packet and pour it into your water for a delicious drink that will amp up your hydration on those days when you forget to drink enough water, or when you're on the go.

If you're looking to minimize your sugar intake and could use a hydration boost, grab the new Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier packets to have on hand as you conquer the world.

