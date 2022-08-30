These Labor Day Savings Are Too Good to Miss

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Labor Day is always a big sales holiday but this year, the Entrepreneur Store is doing things a little differently. This year, the more you bundle, the more you save, thanks to our Your Bundle, Your Way event.

12min

Shop our Labor Day Collection, and when you purchase two products together, use the code YOURWAY20 to save 20 percent off everything. Purchase three products, and the code YOURWAY30 gets you 30 percent off, as long as you spend at least $49.

We've got some suggestions to get you started.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

Feel like there's just too much to read and not enough time? 12min offers an ingenious solution. This platform distills entire books into audio or text formats that you can consume in as little as 12 minutes. From business to philosophy, the library is constantly growing and is accessible by any device. Plus, if there's something you want to read, you can always request it from the editors.

Get 12min Micro Book Library for $39 (reg. $399), a savings of 90 percent.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription

With more than one million users worldwide, Dollar Flight Club is one of the most popular flight deal alert services on the planet. With a Premium Plus+ subscription, you'll get lifetime access to all of DFC's deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class for both domestic and international flights. You'll get alerted as soon as there are cheap flights from your home airport to destinations around the world, as well as perks and discounts from partners like Huckberry, Acanela Expeditions, and more.

Get Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for $99 (reg. $1,690), a savings of 94 percent.

DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Lifetime Website Hosting

Web hosting shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. As an entrepreneur, you most likely need a website. Don't blow a huge amount of your budget on hosting. DoRoyal gives you cPanel access to make managing your site an absolute breeze without having to pay any subscription fees. Just pay once and you'll have the hosting and site management you need for life.

Get DoRoyal Eternal Kingdom Website Hosting for $49 (reg. $300), a savings of 83 percent.

Prices are subject to change.