This Black Friday, Learn Something New for an Incredible Deal on Rosetta Stone

It's the best shopping time of the year, and we're already releasing doorbuster deals throughout the month of November. But with these limited-time deals, you have to act fast, because they won't last long.

Entrepreneurs who want to invest in their personal and professional development in 2023 should consider grabbing The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone while it's on sale for its lowest price ever. But this offer is only available for two days, so take advantage of this educational package while you can — these deals will sell out.

This special bundle combines lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited. Rosetta Stone, as you probably know, has been referred to as the "gold standard of language education." It's been trusted for nearly three decades by leading international organizations like TripAdvisor, NASA, and Calvin Klein, and has won PC Mag's Best Language Learning Software for five consecutive years.

The award-winning interactive leans on proprietary speech-recognition technology and an expert-developed curriculum to develop your command of a language as you learn to read, write, speak, and understand. From basic conversational skills to advanced, Rosetta Stone will help you learn up to 24 languages quickly.

If you want to broaden your horizons even more, StackSkills Unlimited offers more than 1,000 courses from 350 of the web's top instructors covering an enormous range of topics, from coding to finance. Every month, you'll get access to 50 new courses so you never run out of anything new to learn. That's part of why it has earned an outstanding 4.5/5-star rating on Trustpilot. Engadget writes, "StackSkills Unlimited plan offers a lifetime access to over 1,000 courses that will help you get promoted, change careers or start a side hustle."

Invest in yourself this year. For two days only, you can get the year's best pricing on The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone. Normally $1,794, it's just $126.65 with code ROSETTA.

