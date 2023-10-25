This Book Summary App Is a Gift That Keeps on Giving, and Now It's $49.97 for Life Enjoy 15-minute book summaries.

Psychology Today says that the best way to change an existing habit is to create a new one. Whether you'd like to stop wasting your precious free time as an entrepreneur by doom-scrolling on your phone, or you'd like to give the gift of continual learning to a loved one this holiday season, you'll want to check out this deal on Headway Premium.

Headway Premium summarizes nonfiction bestsellers into bite-size chunks that fit into even the busiest schedules. It can help create a new habit on your smartphone, and right now, a lifetime subscription is on sale for the exclusive price of just $49.97 (reg. $299), the best price available online. No coupon code is needed, but you'll want to act fast — this deal only lasts through October 31.

It's an ideal mobile app to put on your device to replace those ones that don't offer much benefit to your mornings or evenings. If you want to learn about things like personal finance or meditation, you'll get summaries of nonfiction bestsellers to provide entertainment and easy growth over time.

Expand your mind with key ideas and insights from some of the world's best-selling books. And choose from different formats to decide what works best for you — listening or reading. It's an easy way to continuously grow and learn, as 15 million users are already learning. And while reading these summaries doesn't replace the act of reading the original full-length book, it's a great way to discover books, ideas, and concepts you might want to dive deeper into.

Just in time for the holidays, score a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, on sale exclusively for just $49.97 (reg. $299) now through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

