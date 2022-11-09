This Flight Deal Alert Service Can Make Business Travel More Affordable
Dollar Flight Club scours the web for low-price fares for domestic and international flights.
Before the pandemic, travel was crucial when meeting clients and securing deals with companies on the other side of the country. But while the country has reopened, entrepreneurs face another setback: inflation and rising airfare prices. Much of the cost has been passed on to passengers, allowing companies like Delta to report millions in profits despite the economic downturn.
High airfare could discourage you from flying for business, but that doesn't mean you can't find affordable airfare. A flight deal alert service like Dollar Flight Club can automatically scour the internet for low-priced plane tickets, and you can purchase two Premium Plus+ accounts for $149.99.
Take advantage of mistake fares.
To use Dollar Flight Club, simply input your home airport. The service will search for domestic and international deals departing the airport you choose and sends them to your inbox. This includes roundtrip Economy, Premium Economy, and Business class flights, so you can choose a trip based on comfort, convenience, and location.
One of the most noteworthy ways Dollar Flight Club can save you money while booking is by identifying Mistake Fares. These occur when airlines accidentally price tickets below market value. As soon as you receive an email notification, you can visit the airline's website to book the flight before the price is amended or other travelers purchase it.
Over one million users trust Dollar Flight Club to find affordable airfare. A couple of examples of roundtrip deals that members found include a $1,710 Business class trip to Casablanca and a $175 trip to Cancun on Economy.
Additionally, Premium Plus+ members enjoy perks from Dollar Flight Club's partners. This includes up to 50 percent off at Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and Huckberry. To top it all off, the service provides valuable travel tips to help you get the most out of your excursions.
Save on two Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ plan lifetime subscriptions.
It's easy to see why Dollar Flight earned 4.4 out of 5 on Trustpilot. And now, Premium Plus+ Plans are available as a two-pack. For a limited time, you can get two lifetime memberships to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for $149.99.
Prices subject to change.
