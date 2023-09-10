Make sure you can communicate with almost any potential customer, partner, or client.

By recent estimates reported by Forbes, 13% of the people in the United States speaks Spanish at home. If you don't have people on your team who can speak other common languages, you might be missing out on profitable relationships.

Learning a language can be a challenge, but formal classes aren't a requirement. Instead, you could start learning with Babbel, a language learning app with 14 different languages and a $199.99 lifetime subscription.

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, and more.

Expand who your business can serve by giving yourself or members of your team the tools to learn new languages on your own time. Babbel has beginner to intermediate lessons for 14 different languages, including Spanish, German, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Russian, and more.

There are multiple ways to study a new language using Babbel. If you have a quiet moment between meetings, you can work on building your vocabulary on topics like business, family, food, and travel. During a quiet moment in the office, you can even practice your pronunciation using speech recognition technology.

Retention may be tough if you're not immersed in the language, but Babbel has a tool for that too. Take advantage of personalized review sessions that may help you retain what you've already learned.

If you're investing in tools you're going to use for years, make sure they're the right ones for you. Babbel is a trusted language learning resource with over 10 million worldwide users, 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and 4.6 stars on the App Store. And you can use it on an unlimited number of devices. Study German on your PC and Norwegian on your iPad Pro.

Study a new language on your own schedule.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning (all languages) for $199.99.

