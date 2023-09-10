This Language Learning App has 14 Options and a Lifetime Subscription is $199.99 Make sure you can communicate with almost any potential customer, partner, or client.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

By recent estimates reported by Forbes, 13% of the people in the United States speaks Spanish at home. If you don't have people on your team who can speak other common languages, you might be missing out on profitable relationships.

Learning a language can be a challenge, but formal classes aren't a requirement. Instead, you could start learning with Babbel, a language learning app with 14 different languages and a $199.99 lifetime subscription.

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, and more.

Expand who your business can serve by giving yourself or members of your team the tools to learn new languages on your own time. Babbel has beginner to intermediate lessons for 14 different languages, including Spanish, German, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Russian, and more.

There are multiple ways to study a new language using Babbel. If you have a quiet moment between meetings, you can work on building your vocabulary on topics like business, family, food, and travel. During a quiet moment in the office, you can even practice your pronunciation using speech recognition technology.

Retention may be tough if you're not immersed in the language, but Babbel has a tool for that too. Take advantage of personalized review sessions that may help you retain what you've already learned.

If you're investing in tools you're going to use for years, make sure they're the right ones for you. Babbel is a trusted language learning resource with over 10 million worldwide users, 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and 4.6 stars on the App Store. And you can use it on an unlimited number of devices. Study German on your PC and Norwegian on your iPad Pro.

Study a new language on your own schedule.

Make sure you can talk to almost any potential customer, partner, or client.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning (all languages) for $199.99.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Languages E-learning Learn languages

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Dangerous Plane Incidents Are Skyrocketing. I'd Know—I Just Went Through 3 in 1 Day

I survived three airline disasters in one day. This is what happened on my terrifying journey across the U.S.

By Jonathan Small
By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'I Don't Appreciate What You Do to Small Businesses': Pizza Shop Owner Goes Viral After Bad Barstool Review, Says Business Is Booming

Dave Portnoy's pizza review of Dragon Pizza turned sour when the owner called out the Barstool owner in a new viral video.

By Sam Silverman
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Leadership

He Went From Zero to Over $100 Million in Net Worth — and Adopting This '9-Figure' Mindset Made It Possible

Brandon Dawson, co-founder and CEO at Cardone Ventures, learned a lot from the loss of his first company.

By Amanda Breen
By Entrepreneur Store