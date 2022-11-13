This Smart Dog Toy Is $10 off Now

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You love your dog, of course. You love your dog so much that you bring her to the office every day, and your team thanks you for it. While there's good reason to believe office pets are good for productivity, you still need a fallback for when your dog gets a little too amped up and needs to settle down and stop distracting people.

Cheerble

You've got things to do, so leave it to Wicked Ball to keep your pooch entertained. Successfully funded on Indiegogo and Kickstarter and featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and more, Wicked Ball is the interactive dog toy that entertains your dog when you're otherwise occupied.

This smart toy is 100 percent automatic with three interaction modes: gentle, active, and normal. It's designed to help eliminate your dog's feelings of loneliness and boredom when you're not around, and also gives them the exercise they wouldn't otherwise get during the day. In Intelligent Companion mode, you can balance activity and rest with 10-minute play and 30-minute rest cycles to keep your dog occupied all day. Plus, there's a built-in snack hole for added excitement.

You might worry that Wicked Ball would set your dog loose like a bull in a China shop, but the built-in collision sensor automatically avoids obstacles to keep the play in a safe area. And, of course, it's durable and resistant to all the biting, gnawing, and scratching it's bound to endure from your dog. Basically, it's the smartest tennis ball you've ever seen and it can save you and your office a whole lot of distractions.

Let your office go to the dogs, but keep tabs on your dog when you need to. For a limited time, you can get Wicked Ball for 18 percent off $49 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.