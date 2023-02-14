Travel on a Budget with Matt's Flights

Beat rising airfare costs with this service.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The cost of airfare and travel has risen so high that Frontier Airlines' $399 all-you-can-fly summer pass actually sounds sort of appealing. (Remember, you still have to factor in all of the budget airlines' upsells and discomfort.) While that pass may have its appeal, it's not your only way to save on air travel — and you don't have to wait until the summer to travel on a budget.

With Matt's Flights, you'll get alerted in your email inbox whenever there are mistake fares and big discounts on routes from your home airport. Just sign up, input your preferred airport, and wait for your opportunity to save.

Matt's Flights has been featured in The New York Times, Thrillist, and The Hustle because it really works. Each week, you'll get at least three deals in your inbox, plus an unlimited number of custom search requests guaranteed to find you the cheapest airfare for your travel needs. Whether you're looking for a little inspiration on where to go or need to get to Austin in September at the best price possible, Matt's Flights can help. You'll even get personal one-on-one flight and travel planning support from Matt, 24/7.

User Carolyn Campo saved $450 and wrote, "Always available. Always helpful. Great advice. Booked flights for much cheaper and more direct using this Matt's Flights. Very impressive service." Alison Summers adds, "Matt always gets back to you pronto. Amazing customer service. And he really knows the best prices!"

For a limited time, you can save big on Matt's Flights premium plans. Get a one-year subscription for 40% off $49 at just $29.99, a two-year subscription for 66% off $149 at just $49.99, or a lifetime subscription for 81% off $499 at just $89.99.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Flying Travel Lifestyle Airfare

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Living

8 Life Lessons I Wish I'd Known Sooner

If you're feeling angry, disappointed, frustrated or powerless in any area of your life, I promise that these eight life lessons I've learned will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers

By Mark Banfield

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

How to Write Proposals That Get Accepted and Don't Take Forever to Write

Learn how to write proposals that get accepted and don't take forever to write.

By Terry Rice

Business News

Super Bowl Ad Shows Self-Driving Tesla Decapitating a Mannequin and Running Over Baby Strollers

The spot was sponsored by The Dawn Project, which is highly critical of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software.

By Jonathan Small