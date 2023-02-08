An NFL Rookie Scores a $514,000 Jackpot in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers sat down to play 3-card poker and left a half million dollars richer.

By Jonathan Small

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers is sprinting all the way to the bank — on his birthday no less.

Over the weekend, the NFL rookie hit the "Mega Progressive Jackpot" at a 3-card poker table at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, winning a cool $514,837.

Rivers, an undrafted player from Fresno State, was in town celebrating his and his mom's birthday, according to Fox5 Vegas. His luck at the poker table earned him almost 70% of his first-year salary, which was $705,000.

A video of the moment it happened was posted on Twitter.

A man can be heard shouting, "Ronnie!" as a stunned Rivers jumps up from his seat and paces around the table.

Later, Rivers took to Twitter to thank the man upstairs for his good fortune.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

