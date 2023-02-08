Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers sat down to play 3-card poker and left a half million dollars richer.

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers is sprinting all the way to the bank — on his birthday no less.

Over the weekend, the NFL rookie hit the "Mega Progressive Jackpot" at a 3-card poker table at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, winning a cool $514,837.

.@CaesarsRewards guest and @RamsNFL player Ronnie Rivers hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot this weekend winning $514,837 on 3-card poker!



21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700.

Rivers, an undrafted player from Fresno State, was in town celebrating his and his mom's birthday, according to Fox5 Vegas. His luck at the poker table earned him almost 70% of his first-year salary, which was $705,000.

A video of the moment it happened was posted on Twitter.

.@RamsNFL RB Ronnie Rivers won half a mill on one hand of 3-card poker



(: IG/@lilronnie_20) pic.twitter.com/7A9XeklxGU — FanDuel Casino (@FanDuelCasino) February 7, 2023

A man can be heard shouting, "Ronnie!" as a stunned Rivers jumps up from his seat and paces around the table.

Later, Rivers took to Twitter to thank the man upstairs for his good fortune.