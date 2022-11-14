Treat Yourself to Effective Ear Hygiene for 12 Percent Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Sometimes, the best thing an entrepreneur can do is just listen. So, clean out your ears and pay attention!

Centralspot

While we mostly mean that figuratively, we also mean it a bit literally because the Entrepreneur Store is currently offering a nice discount on a Smart Visual Ear Cleaner that will give you a better way to clean your ears. After all, hygiene is crucial for making a good first impression, and your ears can often go overlooked.

So, clean your ears better with this ingenious invention. This earwax cleaner has an integrated camera with a 360º wide-angle 1080p Full HD resolution view that streams wirelessly to your phone via an app. That way, you can look directly into your ear canal to get the kind of deep clean you've never had with a Q-tip.

The clever device is designed with silicone earbud spoons that provide a comfortable wax-removing experience for kids and adults alike, supported by a first-person view to find the biggest areas of buildup. The device has a 360mAh battery that supports up to 1.5 hours of continuous use, or about 45 days of daily use. It also has a IPX7 waterproof lens, making it easy to clean with water or an alcohol wipe. Plus, it's versatile enough to investigate your teeth, your nose, your throat, and other hard to see body parts. It's almost like having your own little doctor kit in a single device that is compact and lightweight enough to come with you absolutely everywhere. (It's never been easier to clean yourself up while traveling for business!)

Invest in an overlooked aspect of your hygiene. Right now, you can get a Smart Visual Ear Cleaner for 14 percent off $34 at just $29.95. Or, upgrade to get an included storage box for $34.95.

Prices subject to change.