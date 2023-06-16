Are you applying for a position requiring a CV? Continue reading for what to include, how to format it, and how to stand out.

Title: What Is a CV and How Do You Write One?

What Is a CV and How Do You Write One?

So you are on a job hunt and looking for a new and exciting career. You have your resume ready when the hiring manager asks for your CV.

This causes you to panic because you have no idea what that is.

In today's job economy, job seekers must ensure they are prepared for any questions a prospective employer may ask them.

Continue reading for everything you need to know about what a CV is and how to write one.

What is a CV?

The term CV, Curriculum Vitae, is a Latin word meaning "course of life."

It is a document containing your academic credentials and previous work experience.

You typically don't require one unless you are applying to graduate school or have completed your master's or doctoral program and are now applying for an academic teaching or research position.

What is the difference between a CV and a resume?

The key difference between a CV and a resume is that a resume is what you typically use when applying for a standard job application. A CV is used when applying for an academic program or teaching position.

The main point of a CV is to accurately depict any academic and research experience that you have acquired either through schooling, teaching experience or research and to provide this to potential recruiters.

This includes a detailed record of presentations and publications and tends to be longer and more detailed than a standard resume.

It is important to note that some employers use CV and resume interchangeably during job interviews.

This can be confusing, but the general rule of thumb is that if you apply for a position in academia, you will submit a CV.

If you are applying for a job outside of academia, you will provide them with your resume.

What should you include in your CV?

Now that you know the difference between a CV and a resume, what should you include in your CV?

Continue reading for everything a prospective employer, or a graduate program admissions committee, will look for in your CV.

Your personal information

Much like a typical resume, at the top of your CV, you can include the following contact information:

Your full name.

Your mailing address.

The best phone number to reach you at.

Your email address.

Your date of birth.

Education section

CVs are mainly used to apply for positions in academia, so this section of your CV is crucial.

In this section, you can list the educational programs you attended, the years you attended them, and the name of the institution where you attended.

You may want to break this information down using bullet points or follow a CV template to make it easy to read.

Some prospective employers may require you to provide more in-depth information, such as your grades for your completed programs.

They then use this information to determine whether your educational background matches the position you are applying for.

Work experience section

When you add your work history to your CV, you will want to list all your recent work experience and any fellowships or internships you were a part of that relate to the position you are applying for in reverse chronological order.

For each of your previous jobs, you can include:

The name of your employer.

The specific role you had, including your job title.

How long you were employed at that specific job.

A detailed job description.

A list of any accomplishments or awards your employer awarded you.

Any awards and honors you received

This is where you would include any awards or honors you have received while gaining professional experience at the academic level or during your previous employment.

These awards and honors may include:

Dean awards you were awarded.

Honorary degrees you received.

Presidential awards you obtained.

Professional certifications or awards.

Any awards you received from an employer for excellence.

List your relevant skills

If you have acquired a specific set of skills pertinent to the position you are applying for and haven't yet mentioned them in your CV, you can list them here.

These skills may include, but aren't limited to:

Language skills (such as being fluent in more than one language).

Computer skills you have acquired.

Advanced software skills you have obtained.

Your publications and presentations

If you were in school or working and published any academic or conference papers, you can list them here.

These include any papers that you wrote by yourself or co-wrote with other people as well as any papers that you helped contribute to.

You can include the following information regarding these published papers:

The name of the paper that was published.

The year it was published.

The names of any co-authors, if applicable.

You can also include any papers you have written and presented at a conference or association. Here you may want to include the following:

The name of the paper that was presented.

The name of the conference that it was presented at.

The date the paper was presented.

Any professional associations you are a member of

If you are a member of any professional associations, you can list those here.

This section is typically only required when you are applying for a position such as an accountant, engineer, surveyor or IT professional.

You can list all the associations you have an affiliation with here, as well as the current status of your membership.

How do you format your CV?

Now that you know what to include in your CV, you must ensure it is appropriately formatted.

Here are some tips and things to remember regarding your CV format.

Build your brand

You want to build your brand and stay consistent throughout your CV.

This is accomplished using the same font and formatting throughout your application for a cohesive feel. This can include:

Cover letter.

CV.

Reference list.

Research statement.

Emphasize only when necessary

Make sure only to use all capital letters, bold, underline and italics for the most critical information in your CV.

For example, you might want to bold the names of the schools you attended, especially if they are well-known, impressive institutions. But you wouldn't want to bold the dates you attended as this information isn't as important.

Separation is key

Separating dates from your other content using white space can make it easier for the reader to skim and take in the vital information.

You may even decide to line up all the dates on the right or left-hand side of the page to distinguish the more important parts for the reader.

Make section headings easy to find

You can bold and use all capital letters to help distinguish your section headings and make them easier to find.

You can also strategically space them to help separate the different sections. This is typically done by entering two returns before a subheading and one return after.

Headers and footers

Having your name in a header or a footer on every page of your CV and other attached documentation is a good idea.

You may also want to include page numbers to ensure the pages don't get mixed up and out of order for the reader.

If you don't want a header or a footer on the first page of your CV, simply select "different first page" in the header/footer menu.

Listing your references

When listing your references, it is a good idea to include them on a separate page at the end of your CV.

You can list them one below the other or in two separate columns depending on the number of references you have and the look you are going for.

What is a personal statement?

Typically, admission committees also require you to provide a brief essay (anywhere from 500 to 2000 words) called a Personal Statement along with your CV. This is also known as a Statement of Interest or Purpose.

This is a crucial part of deciding whether or not you are a good fit for the job or program and also a good judge of your writing capabilities.

In general, what you may want to include in your Personal Statement includes:

Your research and professional interests.

What your future goals and career plan include.

How their workplace or program helps meet these goals.

What you will contribute to their organization.

How do you make your CV stand out?

There are a few things to remember to make your CV stand out from the rest.

Choose the proper format and font

Choosing the proper format and font can make a huge difference. You can't go wrong selecting a font such as Arial or Calibri for your CV.

Choosing a good, clean layout also helps you stand out and get noticed by potential recruiters.

Include a list of your soft skills

While a CV typically focuses on your schooling and work experience, list your soft skills to help you stand out.

These soft skills can include:

Communication skills.

Fast learner.

Emotional intelligence.

Resilience.

Team player.

Self-motivated.

Explain any employment gaps

Did you take a year off of school or work to travel? Or maybe a family member became ill, and you took some time off to care for them.

Don't be afraid to explain why there is a gap in your employment history on your CV, as recruiters will notice this anyways.

Remove outdated information

Before you start applying for any positions using your CV, ensure all the information on it is accurate and up-to-date.

This means taking off any old jobs irrelevant to the position you are applying for.

What have studies shown regarding CVs?

Studies have shown that a typical recruiter only looks at a CV for seven seconds before deciding whether a candidate is a good fit for the position.

This is why taking the time to make sure your CV is written clearly and professionally can make all the difference.

It has also been shown that 59% of recruiters will immediately reject an application if they find any typos, bad grammar or other spelling mistakes.

Showing you have gained knowledge and experience from your education and work experience can help you stand out. A recruiter wants to see that you have learned a lot and want to expand your knowledge as you move forward.

A recruiter will pay extra attention if you can show that you know the specific industry you are applying in, so always ensure your CV is up-to-date with any pertinent education or work experience.

Attention to detail matters

Whether you are applying for a graduate program or that dream job you have been working so hard for, ensuring you have a clear and concise CV is critical.

Ensuring your CV is formatted correctly, free of grammar and punctuation mistakes and includes all your relevant education and work experience can help you stand out.

Following the suggestions above and double-checking your CV once you have completed it, you may be on your way to landing that dream job.

Check out Entrepreneur's other guides and resources for more information about this topic.