Will You Work When You're Old? A Look at Employment Ages in the U.S. (Infographic) Today, working past 65 years old isn't uncommon.

By Rose Leadem

Whether you're a workaholic or you've got a family to support, many people across the U.S. choose to work later into life. And depending on factors such as where you live, what you do and how big your family is might determine whether you'll work into your old age.

Compared to other states, people in South Dakota (28 percent) and Vermont (27 percent) still work while they are 65 years and older. When it comes to working later in life, men were more commonly found to do so than women. In Vermont, nearly 32 percent of men older than 65 years old are working, which is higher than any other state. For women, New Hampshire has the most women older than 65 years old working.

People working in legal professions such as lawyers, paralegals and judges are among the top jobs with the greatest amount of Americans working past 65 years old. Following legal, the other top two fields with older employees are community and social service and life, physical and social science. Meanwhile, business and financial operations, transportation and material moving and education, training and library were industries with the least amount of employees over the age of 65.

Where do you stand? To learn more, check out Paychex's infographic below.
