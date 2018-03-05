Get All Access for $5/mo

You Can't Consistently Do Great Work Without This Important Step There can't be great output without great input.

By Greg Rollett

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everyone wants to have an impressive output. You want to have something to show for your time and effort -- not just for yourself, but for your team members and colleagues, too. But it's almost impossible to put out great work without taking in great work. In the same way that your answers usually aren't as good when your boss calls on you suddenly, you can't be expected to do great work if you aren't prepared.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett explains how you can be more prepared for whatever comes your way.

Click play to learn more.

Related: How to Make Money From Your Book Without Selling a Single Copy

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Greg Rollett

Founder of Ambitious.com

Greg Rollett is an Emmy Award-winning producer, bestselling author and media expert who works with experts, thought leaders and entrepreneurs all over the world. He utilizes the power of new media, direct response and personality-driven marketing to attract more clients and to create more freedom in the businesses and lives of his clients.

Rollett is the founder of Ambitious.com, a leading online education platform for entrepreneurs and is the host of the online TV show, The Ambitious Life. Rollett has also hosted numerous TV shows including the reality show Ambitious Adventures, where Rollett traveled the country in search of today's best young entrepreneurs making a significant impact in their community.

He has co-authored bestselling books with Jack Canfield, Dan Kennedy, Brian Tracy, Tom Hopkins, James Malinchak, Robert Allen, Ryan Lee and many other leading experts from around the world.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from The Ambitious Life

The Top Methods to Secure an Audience for Your Content

How to Build Your Customer List and Get Your Business Off the Ground

How to Create Eye-Catching Content to Crush Your Competition

How to Overcome the Fear of Being on Camera

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Diversity

'I'm Gay': I Opened Up About My Sexual Orientation On Stage at a Work Event — And My Company Reacted In The Most Perfect Way.

This Pride Month, I reflect on my own coming-out journey at work and the steps that need to be taken toward creating inclusive and empowering workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals. Organizational leaders play a crucial role in driving continued growth and improvement.

By Ben Richmond
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business Solutions

Give Dad Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Just $60

This Father's Day, give Dad a more productive PC setup.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

This 23-Year-Old Started a 'Simple' Side Hustle Using Items She Already Owned — Then She Earned Nearly $60,000 and Made It Her Full-Time Gig

Angelina Licari first tried out the side hustle as a high school student — then went all-in after graduating college.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Monetize Your Expertise — The Ultimate Guide to Creating and Selling Online Courses and eBooks

Unlock the secrets to transforming your knowledge into income with this comprehensive guide on creating and selling online courses and eBooks.

By Jonathan Herrick