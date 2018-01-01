Entrepreneur Magazine: January 1999
Featured Article
Millennium Meltdown
Think the Y2K bug won't bite you? This is your wake-up call.
Hot Stuff
Ready to make your move in '99? First check out our predictions for the hottest businesses of the year.
The Wonder Years
A look at how franchising and the Franchise 500® have changed over the past 20 years.
Related Articles
Quick Guide For Women Entrepreneurs
By Debra Phillips, Cynthia E. Griffin, Heather Page and Melissa Campanelli
Smart Ideas
To succeed in business, you have to stay on the cutting edge. Here are a few ways entrepreneurs are doing just that.