Entrepreneur Magazine - August 1999

Suckers!
The fact: more than a million people bought rocks as pets. The lesson: you can sell anything to anybody.
Human Resources
Build a better company through better employees.
True Colors
Family-run Maaco offers franchisees a proven sales system and a tag line customers will never forget.
Related Articles
You'd Better Shop Around
Buying an existing business? Smart idea. But before you sign on the dotted line, make sure the business is all it's cracked up to be.
Starting a Business
Watch Your Mouth!
If you don't want to lose the rights to your idea, don't talk about it--without a nondisclosure agreement, that is.