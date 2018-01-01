Entrepreneur Magazine: March 2007
Featured Article
Top Restaurant Franchises for 2007
Order yourself a business with our listing of the top restaurant franchises for 2007.
A New Twist on Index Funds
A new twist on an old concept shakes up the index fund universe. With some research and observation, it could work for you.
Diverse Dozen
A fund of funds with assets around the world
Related Articles
Finance
Your Business Financing Paper Trail
Proper fundraising requires carefully prepared documentation at every step. Here's what investors expect--and what the law requires.
Finance
Alternate Financing Routes
States and banks are teaming up to offer financing programs that provide not only capital, but also benefits all around.
Customer Appreciation
In need of funds for growth, an entrepreneur looks to those who know his products best.