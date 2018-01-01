Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2009

Entrepreneur Magazine - February 2009
Featured Article

Do Marketing Counterstrikes Work?

It's tempting to answer a competitor's ad campaign, but stick to what makes you unique.

The "Unblinging" Of Millennials

The generation is affected by current conditions, but members will stay true to their characteristics.

The Art of Strategic Alliances

Look for three factors before making a decision on a new ally.

Generate Buzz about Your Business
Marketing

Generate Buzz about Your Business

Sometimes buzz happens. Most times, however, you need to create it.
Laura Tiffany | 3 min read
Greenbox's Gurus Are the New Power Rangers
Ask Entrepreneur

Greenbox's Gurus Are the New Power Rangers

They're just your average tech moguls--saving the world, one power strip at a time.
Kim Orr | 8 min read
Stay Connected Abroad
Technology

Stay Connected Abroad

Know your communications options when you travel.
Julie Moline | 2 min read
New Lingo You Should Know
Starting a Business

New Lingo You Should Know

Business vocabulary keeps growing. Here's a primer on the latest terminology.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 2 min read
Tech Hotbed: NYC
Starting a Business

Tech Hotbed: NYC

Wall Street may be taking its lumps, but tech is flourishing in the Big Apple.
Sara Wilson | 2 min read
DNA Testing: A Growth Market
Marketing

DNA Testing: A Growth Market

The barriers to entry are daunting, but the DNA market provides opportunities.
Dennis Romero | 3 min read
Business Lessons from Alternative Sources
Growth Strategies

Business Lessons from Alternative Sources

The most valuable business lessons can be found in the places you'd least expect.
Carol Tice - Illustrations by Gary Sawyer | 9 min read
Building Up Teams--and Communities
Starting a Business

Building Up Teams--and Communities

These entrepreneurs help companies become teams, and they make it easy to give back.
JJ Ramberg | 2 min read
Take Your Video Viral
Marketing

Take Your Video Viral

Potential viewers: millions. Potential cost: next to nothing. Online videos are worth a look.
David Carnoy | 3 min read
