Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2009
Featured Article
Do Marketing Counterstrikes Work?
It's tempting to answer a competitor's ad campaign, but stick to what makes you unique.
The "Unblinging" Of Millennials
The generation is affected by current conditions, but members will stay true to their characteristics.
The Art of Strategic Alliances
Look for three factors before making a decision on a new ally.
Related Articles
Marketing
Generate Buzz about Your Business
Sometimes buzz happens. Most times, however, you need to create it.
Ask Entrepreneur
Greenbox's Gurus Are the New Power Rangers
They're just your average tech moguls--saving the world, one power strip at a time.
Starting a Business
New Lingo You Should Know
Business vocabulary keeps growing. Here's a primer on the latest terminology.
Starting a Business
Tech Hotbed: NYC
Wall Street may be taking its lumps, but tech is flourishing in the Big Apple.
Marketing
DNA Testing: A Growth Market
The barriers to entry are daunting, but the DNA market provides opportunities.
Growth Strategies
Business Lessons from Alternative Sources
The most valuable business lessons can be found in the places you'd least expect.
Starting a Business
Building Up Teams--and Communities
These entrepreneurs help companies become teams, and they make it easy to give back.
Marketing
Take Your Video Viral
Potential viewers: millions. Potential cost: next to nothing. Online videos are worth a look.