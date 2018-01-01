Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2009
Opportunities in Cloud Computing
Virtual 'cloud' holding space is replacing hard-drive-based PC storage.
Why Employees Need a Break
Checking personal e-mail, the latest news headlines or making personal phone calls does not a slacker make.
Think Like a Negotiator
Knowing how to negotiate is always important, especially when cash is tight.
Finance
How to Spy a Scam
It may be time to stop taking those longstanding relationships for granted.
Starting a Business
10 Tips for Successful Bootstrapping
Getting venture capital should not be the end all source of financing. The key to success is bootstrapping.
Starting a Business
7 Ways to Transform Your Business Model
The old business methods won't work anymore. It's time to evolve.
Marketing
Tap Into the Boomer Market
Baby boomers: 76 million strong and a force to be reckoned with.
worth-knowing
The Business of Bloodsport
From blood sport of taking down the opponent with style, to winning your audience with fashion.
worth-knowing
The Fruits of Their Labor
These smoothie franchisees are passing their energy on to their customers.
Growth Strategies
4 Ways to Expand Your Confidence
Confidence is a trait that must be nurtured by confronting fear.
worth-knowing
Go Virtual With Your Work Force
Outsourcing and virtual hiring can give you lower costs and enables you to work with talented employees all over the world.
Technology
Start a Blog For Your Business
Make sure you examine your business goals before jumping on the blogging bandwagon.