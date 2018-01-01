Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2009

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2009
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Looking Like a Million Bucks

Jeff Bozz and Devin Haman, the founders of Sunset Tan, get real about their business.

Test Your Structural Integrity

Why your business structure could be eating away at your company's bottom line

Take Out the Garbage

Ditch the canned sales tactics and say what you really mean.

Related Articles

It's Not Easy Investing Green
Growth Strategies

It's Not Easy Investing Green

With capital tight, experts warn to proceed with caution on your earth friendly investment strategy.
Rosalind Resnick | 4 min read
Editor's Note: After the Storm

Editor's Note: After the Storm

A new business culture breathes life into New Orleans.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
Can Your Business Still Land a Loan?
Starting a Business

Can Your Business Still Land a Loan?

Yes, it's still possible; you just have to know where to look.
Carol Tice | 3 min read
It's a Bird. It's a Plane. It's a.Bird on a Plane?
worth-knowing

It's a Bird. It's a Plane. It's a.Bird on a Plane?

Send Fido across the country in a bona fide plane for pets.
Donnell Alexander | 2 min read
Retail Franchises to Start Now
Franchises

Retail Franchises to Start Now

From pets to furniture to health products, you'll surely find something to love in our list of 123 retail franchises.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 11 min read
Franchising's Green Scene
Starting a Business

Franchising's Green Scene

Environmentally friendly franchises can mean business success--just be sure they're as green as they claim.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 7 min read
The Venture Capital Infusions
Starting a Business

The Venture Capital Infusions

Federal incentives mean more money for VC firms--but what do they mean for you?
Carol Tice | 7 min read
The New Orleans Saints
worth-knowing

The New Orleans Saints

In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, a new entrepreneurial culture is taking hold in New Orleans.
Jason Meyers | 14 min read
The Man Behind the Memes
worth-knowing

The Man Behind the Memes

Internet content connoisseur Ben Huh explains our fascination with cat photos, cheeseburger hats and misspelled words.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 8 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.