Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2013
What Makes a Great Hotel Bar

We take a look at what makes a modern hotel watering hole stand out and pick a few favorites.

How Much Inventory Does Your Company Need?

Several factors go into deciding how much inventory you need to stock. We take a look at the essential elements to consider.

How to Keep Employees Engaged

The key to developing employees with oomph is communication.

A Car Guy Cashes in by Transforming Clunkers
Starting a Business

A Car Guy Cashes in by Transforming Clunkers

Icon produces artisan-quality, custom-made rides out of scrapyard-bound vehicles.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
What You Wanted to Know About Marketing But Forgot to Ask
Ready for Anything

What You Wanted to Know About Marketing But Forgot to Ask

You know all of the frequently asked marketing questions, what about the important questions no one ever thinks to ask? We've got the answers right here.
Ann Handley | 5 min read
2013 Business Travel Awards
Growth Strategies

2013 Business Travel Awards

From beautiful hotels to an airport bar and restaurant you'll actually enjoy, we have gathered our favorites in business travel.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 9 min read
The Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
Entrepreneurs

The Travel Entrepreneur of the Year

Robert Deluce's Porter Airlines put a secondary airport back on the map and brought civility back to flying.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 5 min read
4 Notable Travelers Share Their Secrets
Growth Strategies

4 Notable Travelers Share Their Secrets

We asked frequent travelers, from a White House correspondent to a popular chef, what they love and hate about being constantly away from home.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 7 min read
Brooklyn Flea's Innovative Take on an Old Idea
Starting a Business

Brooklyn Flea's Innovative Take on an Old Idea

A flea market as restaurant incubator, hipster destination and, yes, great place to find a lamp.
Jenna Schnuer | 4 min read
How The Lash Lounge Franchise Extended its Business
Franchises

How The Lash Lounge Franchise Extended its Business

One entrepreneur's inspiring story of how losing her job turned into a booming beauty franchise.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
How a NYC Nonprofit Is Working With Businesses to Make the World a Better Place
Ask Entrepreneur

How a NYC Nonprofit Is Working With Businesses to Make the World a Better Place

Strategic partnerships help a nonprofit erase education deficits.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
Startup Advice From 7 Successful Entrepreneurs
Starting a Business

Startup Advice From 7 Successful Entrepreneurs

We spoke with entrepreneurs we admire to cull the single best bit of startup advice they could muster -- and the experiences that led to it.
Matt Villano | 9 min read
