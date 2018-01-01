Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2013
Featured Article
What Makes a Great Hotel Bar
We take a look at what makes a modern hotel watering hole stand out and pick a few favorites.
How Much Inventory Does Your Company Need?
Several factors go into deciding how much inventory you need to stock. We take a look at the essential elements to consider.
How to Keep Employees Engaged
The key to developing employees with oomph is communication.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
A Car Guy Cashes in by Transforming Clunkers
Icon produces artisan-quality, custom-made rides out of scrapyard-bound vehicles.
Ready for Anything
What You Wanted to Know About Marketing But Forgot to Ask
You know all of the frequently asked marketing questions, what about the important questions no one ever thinks to ask? We've got the answers right here.
Growth Strategies
2013 Business Travel Awards
From beautiful hotels to an airport bar and restaurant you'll actually enjoy, we have gathered our favorites in business travel.
Entrepreneurs
The Travel Entrepreneur of the Year
Robert Deluce's Porter Airlines put a secondary airport back on the map and brought civility back to flying.
Growth Strategies
4 Notable Travelers Share Their Secrets
We asked frequent travelers, from a White House correspondent to a popular chef, what they love and hate about being constantly away from home.
Starting a Business
Brooklyn Flea's Innovative Take on an Old Idea
A flea market as restaurant incubator, hipster destination and, yes, great place to find a lamp.
Franchises
How The Lash Lounge Franchise Extended its Business
One entrepreneur's inspiring story of how losing her job turned into a booming beauty franchise.
Ask Entrepreneur
How a NYC Nonprofit Is Working With Businesses to Make the World a Better Place
Strategic partnerships help a nonprofit erase education deficits.
Starting a Business
Startup Advice From 7 Successful Entrepreneurs
We spoke with entrepreneurs we admire to cull the single best bit of startup advice they could muster -- and the experiences that led to it.