Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - October 2018

Startups Magazine: October 2018
Featured Article
How This 13-Year-Old Entrepreneur Built a Multi-Million Dollar Candy Company
Between school, dance and hanging with friends, Alina Morse is running a national candy brand.
Stop Sacrificing Your Future by Clinging to Your Past
Here's the most important lesson you can learn from your past.
Inside the Quest to Build the World's Next Biggest Franchises -- by Incubating Them Like Silicon Valley Tech Startups
Aurify Brands is helping food entrepreneurs scale their fledgling brands by providing them with everything from capital to operational support and mentorship.
Related Articles
Business Model
Can the 'Freemium' Model Work For You? Here's How to Know.
Offering 'freemium' products can be a smart way to acquire customers and build a lucrative business, but it's not the right move for every company.
Franchises
How to Run a Thriving Auto Shop (Without Knowing Much About Cars)
Jonita White knows a lot about people. And that's what matters.
Pivots
This Entrepreneur Shares How She Survived When the Money Ran Out
When a change in the tax law nearly wiped out Saima Khan's company, she was forced to reconsider exactly what kind of business she was running.
Project Grow
How Tender Greens Turned Its Suppliers Into Investors
The growing fast-casual chain Tender Greens used ingenuity, deal-making and vision to build a new kind of supply chain.
SEO
The Questions You Should Be Asking When Looking at Your SEO and Social Media Strategy
To build -- and keep -- an audience, digital marketing is a must. But investing too heavily in a single platform can cost you money, customers and plenty of opportunity.
Project Grow
How Laid-Off Corporate Workers Are Becoming Free-Thinking Entrepreneurs
What happens when you lose your job in a town where work is scarce? For many, the solution is to become an entrepreneur.
Ready For Anything
The Tricks and Secrets to Mastering a Remote Workforce
Maintaining an all-remote workforce is no longer a fringe notion. But you have to do it thoughtfully.
Project Grow
This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them
Kairos is a company that creates companies. And those companies have a mission: Solve the problems that really need solving.
Ready For Anything
3 Super Simple Ways to Understand What Your Customer Wants
Entrepreneurs share their smart (and sometimes painfully simple) approaches to finding out how to better serve their customers.