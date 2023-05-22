Financial independence is ultimately attained through investing in diverse assets that generate passive income and create long-term wealth — it cannot be achieved through mere savings alone.

Financial freedom is a goal many aspire to, but achieving it doesn't happen by chance. The common misconception is that simply saving money or cutting back on expenses ("skipping your morning coffee") is the key to reaching financial independence. However, that's far from the truth. To really achieve financial freedom, you've got to invest early and create enough passive income to support your lifestyle expenses. Investing in a variety of assets, including the stock market, bond market, real estate and side hustles, can create some consistent cash flow throughout your life.

This article explores the importance of investing for financial freedom and addresses some of the misconceptions surrounding the journey to financial independence.