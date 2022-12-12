Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As investors, we're often told to be active and diversified. But are some investments not worth your time or money? Indeed, certain types of investments should be avoided at all costs. Here's a list of common financial products and how they might affect your portfolio.

1. Whole life insurance

Whole life insurance costs substantially more than term insurance. Whole life premiums are typically much higher than term premiums, and the cost of whole life policies can be even higher for older individuals. It's also important to note that since whole life policies cannot be cashed out, you can't use them as collateral if you decide you need money from your investments in the future. Additionally, if someone dies before their policy expires (which often happens with whole life policies), their beneficiaries only receive a fraction of what they were expecting because of how much this type of insurance costs.

In addition to these issues with cost-effectiveness and liquidity, whole life insurance also offers fewer death benefits than other types of investments due to its nature as an annuity contract instead of a mutual fund or stock portfolio; this means that there won't be any growth potential after purchasing your plan which would otherwise come from investing in other funds or stocks over time.

2. Low-interest saving accounts

A low-interest savings account is an investment you can make with money that you don't need to use immediately. Savings accounts are generally insured by the government and offer a slight interest, which is often lower than inflation. These accounts are not liquid, meaning you cannot withdraw your savings without penalty if you need them for something else. They also have high fees attached to them and may even charge high minimum balances if you aren't putting enough money in there every month. Furthermore, since these types of investments don't earn much interest on the cash inside them, they may lose value over time due to inflation.

3. Penny stocks

Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies that trade over the counter rather than through an exchange. They can be risky investments because they aren't regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This means that penny stocks are not required to follow the same strict rules as other investments, which makes them more likely to be scams.

Penny stock investors don't have many options for selling their shares — penny stocks typically don't trade on any of the major exchanges where investors can sell them for cash. If you want to sell your shares, you'll usually need to find someone who wants them badly enough that they'll accept less than market value. And since most people have no idea what these "spare" shares are worth, it's easy for folks posing as brokers who say they'll buy your shares at an inflated price (or even just a flat rate) without even checking if there's any demand for those particular shares on an actual exchange somewhere else in the world.

4. Gold coins

Gold coins are not a good investment. They're essentially just a store of value, like other precious metals. While some people may see this as an advantage in that it can be bought and sold easily (which is true), it does not generate income as stocks or bonds do — and it can also lose value if gold prices go down. If you want to buy something tangible, buy silver instead: It's cheaper than gold on an ounce-by-ounce basis, has more industrial uses (such as being used to manufacture electronics), and has been less volatile over time than gold has been.

5. Hyper-aggressive growth mutual funds

A hyper-aggressive growth fund invests in companies with high growth potential. These funds tend to invest in risky stocks, meaning they could quickly lose value if the company's stock price falls or the economy goes into recession. The risks of these types of funds are twofold: first, there are times when the market will crash, and your investment will be lost entirely; second, even under normal conditions, you may see an overall loss over time because these types of investments tend to fluctuate in value more than other investments (like bonds). If you're looking for an aggressive option with a chance of making some serious money, consider an aggressive growth fund instead.

6. Complex private limited partnerships

There are some types of investments you should avoid at all costs. One such type is a complex private limited partnership. These investments are dangerous because they often have hidden risks that can lead to significant financial losses. A good example is the Madoff Ponzi scheme, which ended with many investors losing their savings.

Another reason you should avoid these types of investments is that they involve high tax implications, which can be challenging to understand and may require professional assistance from an accountant or other expert to comprehensively comprehend the tax laws governing them. Some companies may also try to sell you investment opportunities with very little information about what exactly it is that they're offering. These products are often sold by unscrupulous individuals who will take advantage of people's lack of knowledge about financial products to make quick cash off their victims' backs without ever completing any work on their behalf (which means no profits).