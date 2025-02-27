Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Building a strong company culture that also feels personal is one of the best ways to create an engaged and happy team. It's also one of the hardest. As businesses grow, it can get difficult to make employees feel connected, appreciated and free to be themselves. But when you get it right, a culture that supports individuality and encourages self-expression boosts morale and makes the whole organization stronger.

In my experience, when people feel truly seen, they're more likely to care about their work, connect with the mission and values, and stay in the company. Here's what I've learned about creating a workplace where people feel valued and free to be themselves.

Make it personal

Personalization is a big part of how we connect to the world these days. Think about Netflix or Spotify. What makes them work is the way your content feels tailored to you. When the platform recommends something that matches your taste, it feels satisfying — like it "gets" you. But when it's off, it's frustrating.

The workplace is no different. People thrive in environments where they feel understood. A study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that when employees personalize their workspaces with things like family photos or artwork, it boosts their sense of connection to the company.

Challenge the one-size-fits-all approach

Historically, many companies have tried to create a single company culture that everyone has to fit into. But in some sectors, and especially in creative industries, diversity of behavior and thought is a strength.

Instead of expecting everyone to fit in, try creating platforms that encourage people to express their individuality. For example, some companies let employees design, vote on and make other choices about their company swag. It's a fun way to involve people in something personal while still building a sense of community.

When organizing big company events, offer a range of activities so there's something for everyone, or for at least as many people as possible. Think about the introverts and the extroverts in your teams, and provide options where each individual can find something that speaks to them and can make them feel a part of the occasion.

Another idea is to let employees take the lead in organizing their own initiatives and projects, giving them company resources for support. I've seen how basketball teams, singing groups and volunteering projects have given people the chance to share their passions with others, built real connections and made work feel more enjoyable.

Encourage individuality

A strong company culture should still give people the space to be themselves. One way to do this is by supporting individuality through dress. If employees are comfortable expressing themselves through what they wear, they're more likely to feel comfortable being themselves in other ways, too. This comes from the top. If company leaders role model their own self-expression, everyone else will feel comfortable doing so.

Another example is the tools and resources employees use every day. By letting them request the tools that work best for them, from a standing desk to a specific type of computer or specialist software, it both shows you care about their preferences and leads to better, more efficient work.

Most workplaces offer some sort of snacks and refreshments in the office kitchen, and this is another place you can support your team to express themselves. I've seen how letting employees make requests to stock specific items, whether because of dietary requirements or just personal preferences, is a small but easy way to make them feel heard, seen and more included.

Why it's worth the effort

When people feel like they're seen and valued, it changes the way they approach work. They're more engaged, more creative and more likely to stick around. And in industries that depend on innovation and fresh ideas, having employees who feel connected and inspired is essential.

Of course, creating this kind of culture takes effort. It means listening, being intentional and making changes when something isn't working. But it's worth it. When employees know they matter as individuals, they'll give more of themselves to the team, and everyone benefits.

Personalization also supports the business. Employees who feel free to express their individuality and share their diverse perspectives bring fresh ideas and unique viewpoints to overcoming business challenges.

Be intentional to create a sense of belonging

A great workplace culture doesn't just happen — it's the result of a buildup of small, thoughtful actions over time that show people they're important. Whether it's giving employees the freedom to express themselves and make their own choices or acting on their feedback, it all adds up.

The goal is to create a place where people feel comfortable bringing their whole selves to work. When you make that happen, you don't just build a company — you build a community. And that's where the real magic happens.