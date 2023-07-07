The Fake Heiress Who Scammed One of the Richest Men in America Elizabeth "Betty" Bigley never met a dollar bill she didn't try to steal. Find out if her propensity for pilfering paid off on this week's episode of "Dirty Money."

By Dan Bova

IngaIvanova | Getty Images

Take a whimsical journey with us back in time to the late 1800s and meet Elizabeth "Betty" Bigley, a con woman who stole millions of dollars from people, banks and anyone else she could sink her teeth into. As you will hear, Betty (who had more than one alias) was absolutely tireless and fearless in her thievery. Her brazen attempt to bilk money from her "dad" Andrew Carnegie is truly one for the record books. (Spoiler alert: He was not her dad and it did not work.)

Speaking of books, on this episode we're joined by true crime writer Railey Jane Savage, who details the misadventures of Bigley and many other huxters in her wonderful book A Century of Swindles: Ponzi Schemes, Con Men & Fraudsters.

About Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new podcast series from Entrepreneur Media telling the tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and barely-legal lowlifes who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the deviants behind the deeds.

