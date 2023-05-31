Did the FBI Bust or Botch a Massive Chicago Stock Scam? On this episode of 'Dirty Money,' we find out how the sausage was made in a legendary Chicago trading scandal.

By Dan Bova

Joseph Sohm | Shutterstock

In the 1980s, Chicago's trading floor was packed with loud-mouth tough guys, mountains of cocaine and a whole lot of money. Those ingredients added up to one of the biggest — and most expensive — undercover FBI investigations in history. Whether or not it was a successful operation is open to debate.

On this episode of Dirty Money hosts Dan Bova and Jon Small welcome guest Anjay Nagpal, who investigated the federal investigation on his hit true-crime podcast Brokers, Bagmen & Moles. During the talk, Nagpal shares insights into how the Chicago sausage was made when it comes to financial crime and gives a peek behind the curtain of what it is like to interview people who may or may not have killed for fun and profit.

Did the Feds take down a massive criminal empire, or was it all just a waste of taxpayers' money? Did Nagpal tell Dan and Jon the ending of his multi-part podcast series? Only one way to find out — listen!

About Dirty Money

Dirty Money is a new podcast series from Entrepreneur Media telling the tales of legendary scammers, con artists, and barely-legal lowlifes who stop at nothing to bilk their marks of millions. Hosted by Entrepreneur editors Dan Bova and Jon Small, the podcast takes a deep dive into the deviants behind the deeds.

Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

