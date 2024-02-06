File Your State and Federal Returns for $25 With H&R Block The software is designed to be easy to use, whether it's your first time filing without an accountant or you're a seasoned filer.

There are only two months left until your favorite time of year: Tax season. While that's a tad early, it's also true that IRS data shows an overall 15% increase in average refunds so far (according to CNBC Select). If that actually makes you eager to file this year, then you might also be interested in this deal on H&R Block's Deluxe software.

It can help you file both your state and federal returns with assistance on more than 350 credits and deductions to maximize the amount you get back — plus loads of other perks. For a limited time, you can get H&R Block Deluxe for only $24.97, normally $49.99.

H&R Block Deluxe: All-around worry-free filing.

H&R Block Deluxe is designed to be easy to use, whether it's your first time filing without an accountant or you're a seasoned filer. The software will walk you through the state and federal programs step-by-step so you can feel confidence in its accuracy, and those who used TurboTax or Quicken in previous years can easily import old returns and data.

You'll also get access to an abundance of resources like 13,000 searchable articles, FAQs, and tips on tax preparation. Uniquely, H&R Block will also represent you in-person in the rare case of an audit at no additional cost.

Unlike web-based programs, H&R Deluxe is actually a downloadable app for your PC or Mac, so you can save your work and complete it later. This could also be handy to reference when you're filing next year's return.

Use H&R Block Deluxe to file your taxes and maximize your refund, now only $24.97 (reg. $49.99) on sale until February 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

