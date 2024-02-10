Find out why FlyFin is considered among the top AI-driven tax platform used by freelancers, independent contractors, and small-business owners.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders have to keep up with a fast-paced workload throughout a given year. That means when April rolls around and that tax deadline is looming, professionals like these need to save money with deductions and time on the process of filing itself. To help streamline the whole process and maximize savings, you can get a FlyFin AI Tax App three-year subscription on sale for just $49.99 (reg. $252), the best price online.

Considered the top AI-driven tax platform used by freelancers, independent contractors, and small-business owners — FlyFin uses its machine-learning core to track your business expenses and find every possible write-off so that you can save the most money possible on your taxes without having to take extra time away from work.

FlyFin features a quarterly tax calculator that helps secure the most accurate estimates possible for what you might owe, and it enables you to pay directly through the app for speedy and efficient processing. In addition to having the app prepare and file Federal and State taxes, FlyFin offers subscribers unlimited access to CPA advice with 24/7 access to a team of experts with a combined 100+ years of experience.

FlyFin was named the number-one tax engine for freelancers by the Best AI Product of the Year Awards by AITECH. Set yourself and your business up with some relief from the time-consuming annual chore of tax prep, and let this technologically advanced platform help you out.

