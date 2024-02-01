Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know the average annualized return in the stock market is 10%? According to Forbes and the S&P 500 index, it's true. While that doesn't mean you can expect those profits each year, it might be wiser to invest your savings in the market instead of letting them collect fractions of a percent in interest in your savings account.

Solopreneurs and working professionals alike could benefit from investing their extra dollars in the market. Chances are, the only thing standing between you and extra travel funds, an early retirement, or new business ventures are these courses that help you invest your first dollar.

Here's a short list of just a few things you could learn:

Day trading, where you'll buy and sell shares within the same day.

Tape reading strategies for understanding the market's immediate direction.

Candlestick analysis methods to read charts and their price movements.

Volume trading techniques for identifying when large numbers of shares are traded within one stock or an entire market, indicating a hot investment.

Swing trading, in which you hold stocks for days or weeks before selling at the most profitable time.

Trade options, which are contracts that allow you to buy a specific number of shares at a set price. These often come from employers.

This course bundle also includes three months of access to the Market Master Trading Group, an online community of investors. Here, you can discover new strategies, view morning watchlists, get advice from fellow investors, and play with tools that help you practice trading.

