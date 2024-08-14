It's time to get your finances in order and actively working for you. Here are four ways expert FinOps partners can activate your business' potential and propel you toward explosive growth.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving job creation, innovation and community development. Yet, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, cash flow problems and poor business management are two of the top three reasons why nearly half of all SMBs fail within the first five years.

This doesn't have to be the case.

Today, thanks to innovations in software management, cloud-based reporting and outsourced CFO services, SMBs have an unprecedented opportunity to transform their financial operations from a compliance slog into a strategic superpower.

Finances are the heartbeat of every thriving business. However, not every founder has the energy, resources, or expertise to keep meticulous records, set up back-office infrastructure, and find ways to manage both human and financial capital. Fractionalization, or Finance as a Service (FaaS), is the future of finance for SMBs. With the right FaaS partner, founders can get better insights, improve their financial firepower, and clear their headspace to focus on what they do best.

Effective finance operations are essential to support smart decision-making and fuel growth. If you are a growing small business, startup, influencer or streamer, getting your finances not just in order but actively working for you can activate your business' potential and propel you toward explosive growth.

Here are four ways expert FinOps partners can help change the game:

Related: Bridging Finance And Operations: A Partnership For Better Business

1. They can modernize your processes, leading to actionable insights.

Today's service providers can streamline your entire financial ecosystem, turning what can often be a chaotic and time-consuming process into a well-oiled machine. Innovative partners can integrate tech stacks and build a robust infrastructure in the cloud. Automation reduces the risk of human error, leading to more accurate data and faster processing times.

With reliable, real-time financial data at your fingertips, you can make more informed decisions, react quickly to market changes, and identify growth opportunities. The peace of mind that comes from knowing your accurate and up-to-date financial data allows you to focus on strategic planning and long-term success. When your financial foundation is strong, you not only sleep better at night but also have the confidence to drive your business forward.

Related: How to Use Automation (and Avoid the Pitfalls) as an Entrepreneur

2. They can optimize financial health through strategic advisory services

FinOps experts bring a wealth of knowledge and specialized services to the table, making them invaluable partners for small businesses looking to optimize their financial health. They offer various services, from bookkeeping and compliance reporting to tax planning and strategic finance support. But look for a provider who can help you optimize your financial health with services beyond the basics – spending management, forecasting, and live dashboard reporting.

FinOps experts can help you leverage cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of the curve, so you're not just keeping your financial house in order — you're actively positioning your business for growth and success.

3. They can address your unique goals with personalized service from expert teams

You know your business better than anyone else. However, a good partner will have experience in your industry and understand the unique challenges you face. Your FaaS partner will be just as invested in your success as you are, and they will tailor solutions to support your individual goals. They will be able to anticipate potential roadblocks and offer proactive solutions.

A true partner won't offer a one-size-fits-all service but will instead work closely with you to align strategies that specifically address your needs. With a collaborative approach, your SaaS partner should become an extension of your team, tackling challenges together to drive your business forward.

4. They can scale with you as you grow.

The operations support you need right now may not be the same as what you need in a year or even in six months. And that's expected. Providers with scalable cloud-based solutions can start with the basics and grow from there. For example, a FaaS provider may offer basic bookkeeping for now, then expand to CFO services, tax planning or HR management services as you need them. They can also help you integrate new systems as you adopt them and streamline operations as you grow. This scalability ensures that your financial infrastructure evolves alongside your business. With a flexible partner, you can adapt quickly to new opportunities or challenges, knowing that your financial operations will always support your next move.

The right FaaS partner can provide the back-office muscle that your ambitious aspirations call for, launching your businesses into a healthier financial future. With passionate experts as partners, you can unlock business potential and stay in the game for years to come. Partnering with the right FinOps allows you to focus on what you do best—driving innovation and growth. By transforming your financial operations into a strategic asset, you can not only survive the challenges that come your way but thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. When you make FinOps your superpower, you can get to your goals faster, grow smarter, and achieve financial peace of mind sooner.