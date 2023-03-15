Here's How to Understand the Ups and Downs of the Stock Market

The stock market doesn't have to be a mystery. Financial educator Brian Feroldi breaks down why the market moves and how you can try to take advantage of it.

learn more about Brad Klune

By Brad Klune

Barmaleeva | Shutterstock

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For anybody who has ever questioned why the stock market appears to defy logic and common sense, Brian Feroldi's latest book, Why Does The Stock Market Move Up? is a must-read. Feroldi provides readers with a unique perspective on the factors that drive stock market growth.

Brian is a financial educator with 350,000+ followers on Twitter, 50,000+ Youtube subscribers, 40,000+ newsletter readers and a run a hugely popular online course. If you want advice on frameworks and mental models to help you invest better, you can book a one-on-one video call with him today.

Human emotion drives the market

A fascinating aspect of Feroldi's book is his emphasis on the role of psychology in stock market investing. He argues that human emotions such as fear and greed often play a larger role in stock market movements than economic fundamentals or company performance. For example, when investors become too optimistic and start buying stocks at inflated prices, a market bubble can form that eventually bursts and leads to a sharp drop in prices.

We all love a good story

Feroldi also explores the power of storytelling in stock market investing. He notes that investors are often drawn to companies with compelling narratives, even if the company's financials don't justify the hype. For example, the rise of Tesla's stock price in recent years can be attributed in part to the charismatic personality of CEO Elon Musk and the company's vision of a sustainable future.

Innovation is king

Another key theme in Feroldi's book is the importance of innovation in driving stock market growth. He points out that the companies that have been the most successful in the stock market over the long term are those that have been able to adapt to changing markets and technologies. For example, Amazon's dominance in e-commerce can be attributed to its ability to continually innovate and disrupt traditional retail markets.

Keep it simple

But perhaps the most valuable aspect of Feroldi's book is his ability to distill complex financial concepts into simple, easy-to-understand language. He explains concepts such as stock valuations, dividends, and earnings per share in a way that even novice investors can grasp. This makes the book accessible to a wide audience, from seasoned investors to those just starting out.

In the end, Why Does The Stock Market Go Up? is a compelling exploration of the many factors that drive stock market growth. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, Feroldi's insights and perspectives are sure to help you make more informed investment decisions and better understand the mysteries of the stock market. Book a one-on-one video call with him today.
Brad Klune

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

Head of Business Operations

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor. Head of Business Operations at Intro. Former leadership at Uber and Instawork.

Related Topics

Stocks Finance

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Employees Are Hawking Their Silicon Valley Bank Merch on eBay

If you're in the market for a used cardboard SVB box, it can be yours for $201.

By Jonathan Small

Culture

Free Webinar | April 12: Return to the Office: 4 Ways to Make Both Managers and Employees Happy

Join us for this free webinar as future-of-work consultancy CEO DR. Gleb Tsipursky teaches proven strategies that companies can use to meet the needs and concerns of their employees. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Want to Earn Trust? Don't Break Any of These 4 Links in the Chain of Credibility.

There are four links in the chain of credibility. If one of them breaks, your credibility is broken — or was never secured in the first place.

By C. Lee Smith

Business News

California Restaurant Goes Viral For 'Insane' List of Demands on Job Listing: 'Do Not Apply If You'll Need Nights Off Because Your Grandma Poisoned You'

The Tonga Hut in Palm Springs, California, is generating buzz over its very specific list of demands for a future server.

By Emily Rella

Branding

How to Use the 5 Senses — Plus a Secret 6th One — to Catapult Your Brand Experience

When it comes to "brand experience," harnessing the power of the five senses in your brand strategy will completely change how your customers respond to you. Here's how.

By Pete Lankarge