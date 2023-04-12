Let Robots Help You With Your Taxes For Just $17 This Year With This App

Artificial intelligence can help eliminate some of the hassle of doing your taxes.

Most freelancers dread tax season more than regular folk, with multiple streams of income to account for and mysterious deductions to hunt down. If you loathe tax season as an entrepreneur, there's now an app that has set out to change that.

FlyFin AI Tax App is the ideal tax software for entrepreneurs and freelancers alike, letting the power of AI seek out all of your potential deductions and ensure you're getting the most money back possible. And you can score a three-year exclusive subscription at the best price online, just $49.99 for a limited time.

This handy app is built to take away 95% of the effort filing your taxes, helping you discover even the tiniest write-offs and ensuring you can file your taxes online in as little as five minutes, the company says.

A quarterly tax calculator provides accurate estimates for your quarterly payments, allowing you to conveniently pay directly from the app, the company says. If you tend to be forgetful when it comes to tax filing, there's also an automatic reminder option so you don't miss any deadlines. And thanks to the AI-powered component, it can even tackle complicated tax filings that include crypto.

Aside from taking advantage of AI-powered technology, FlyFin AI Tax App also gives you unlimited access to real-life CPAs to ask any tax questions you might have, providing the best of both worlds. It's been rated the number one AI Tax Engine for Freelancers and the Best AI Product of the Year by AITECH.

Take the headache out of doing your taxes with a 3-year exclusive subscription to FlyFin AI Tax App for just $49.99 (reg. $252).

