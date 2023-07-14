Last Chance: Save an Extra $20 on This Exclusive Deal for a Lifetime Stock Screener App This app can help you generate passive income via the stock market.

It takes time for a business to become stable. One LinkedIn report said you might end up waiting up to four years before you start to see a profit. If you want to try accelerating the process by creating a passive revenue stream for your business, it might be time to learn to invest your money.

Tykr Stock Screener cannot guarantee your investments will turn a profit. What it can do is give you a look at a stock's history along with an open-source summary of the potential risk and rewards of investing. Normally, a lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener Pro Plan would be $119.99 but, for a limited time, you can get an extra $20 off when you use code STOCK with your purchase.

The stock market does not have to be a gamble, but there's always a little risk. The trick is learning how to assess that risk and find out if an investment opportunity is worth your time. That's where Tykr comes in. This stock screener app uses open-source calculations and teaches you when it might be a good time to buy, sell, or hold out for a better investment.

For each supported stock, you'll get a Margin of Safety and a stock summary. The Margin of Safety shows the difference between share and sticker prices, along with your potential returns.

The stock summary identifies whether it may be a good time to buy, sell, or watch stock prices for change. Don't forget to check a stock's score for more information about the relative safety and financial strength of a stock.

This subscription lasts for life on an unlimited number of devices, but it is only available to new users.

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get an extra $20 off a lifetime Tykr Stock Screener Pro Plan when you use code STOCK at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

