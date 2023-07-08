Ahead of Prime Day, Get a Microsoft Office License and Training on Each of the Apps for Only $29.97 This is a can't-miss deal.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

While new apps are created daily (per Statista, there were 2.2 million apps available on the App Store), sometimes, you need to call in the classics to get things done. This is especially true when tackling work tasks, which is where the staples from Microsoft Office always come in clutch.

From helping you draft important documents to create your perfect budgeting spreadsheet, the go-tos from Microsoft have helped us all better handle our to-do lists for decades. The only problem? You likely need a new license to be able to use them.

Right now, during Deal Days (our answer to Prime Day), you can secure a great deal on the Premium Microsoft Office Training Freebie Bundle and a Lifetime License to MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 and snag it all for $29.97, with no coupon code required. But you'll have to act fast — this deal only runs through July 14, and you'll only get it here.

Have a PC in desperate need of a fleet of Microsoft apps? Then you'll really appreciate this lifetime license for MS Office Professional for Windows 2021. It comes with all the favorites you know and love — from old standbys like Word and Excel to newer beloved apps like Teams and OneNote.

And if you want to brush up on your Office skills, it also comes with training courses for all eight apps. Feeling a little rusty with Excel? Chris Dutton teaches Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables, which helps you develop a 100% comprehensive understanding of Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts.

It's worth noting that Microsoft Office 2021 licenses require that customers update their OS to Windows 10, 11. And Microsoft Office is not Microsoft 365. Microsoft 365 requires ongoing monthly payments, while Office does not.

The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle and a Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 set is exclusively available here for $29.97 (reg. $2,949) through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Lock
A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Lock
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Lock
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

Related Topics

Technology Microsoft Office

Most Popular

See all
Real Estate

How to Start Investing in Real Estate With as Little as $5,000

Getting started with real estate investment might be easier than you think.

By Michael Ligon
Making a Change

This Leading Learning App Is 80% Off Through July 14 During Our Version of Prime Day

Get a deal on this award-winning learning app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Money & Finance

The Fake Heiress Who Scammed One of the Richest Men in America

Elizabeth "Betty" Bigley never met a dollar bill she didn't try to steal. Find out if her propensity for pilfering paid off on this week's episode of "Dirty Money."

By Dan Bova
Science & Technology

Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How

It fits into the bigger picture of workers' discontent across the U.S.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Tour Bus and City Bus Collide in Double Accident in NYC Leaving 67 Injured, 32 Hospitalized

The double-decker tour bus reportedly ran a red light.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

4 AI Trends That Have Helped the Creator Economy (and How to Take Advantage)

Creators are using AI to make their jobs easier and more productive. You can too.

By Lucas Miller