Smart Money: How to Strategically Scale Your Business and Achieve Sustainability

Join us for this free webinar and learn the key elements of responsible financial planning and budgeting.

Are you looking to take your business to the next level? As an entrepreneur, it's easy to get caught up in the excitement of rapid growth and explosive revenue. However, if you want your business to thrive in the long run, it's essential to take a measured approach that prioritizes financial stability and sustainability.

We'll be exploring this concept and much more in our upcoming free webinar, Smart Money: How to Strategically Scale Your Business and Achieve Sustainability, brought to you by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Moderator Terry Rice will sit down with Jay Jung, an experienced corporate finance consultant with expertise in M&A, capital raising and growth strategy. He has more than two decades-worth of strategic finance experience and has a passion for creating effective revenue models, identifying challenges and opportunities, and more.

In this webinar, Rice and Jung will explore practical strategies for growing your business without sacrificing financial sanity or long-term success. Join us to learn how to take a reasonable, grounded approach to business growth that sets you up for lasting success.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • The key elements of responsible financial planning and budgeting
  • How to build out the internal resources needed to manage a growing organization
  • Tools and processes to optimize your win rate and create a predictable sales cycle
  • The downside of growing quickly and how to build a sustainable business

Join us for the Smart Money: How to Strategically Scale Your Business and Achieve Sustainability webinar, taking place live on Thursday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

