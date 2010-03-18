Your Weekly Facebook Page Update... What's That About?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Has your business received a "Your Weekly Facebook Page Update" message via e-mail? If so you're not alone. Every business with a Facebook Fan Page has started receiving those. Are they spam? Absolutely not, furthermore:

That Weekly Facebook Page Update is legitimate.

These update notices contain valuable information.

You should be putting this information to good use and sharing it within your organization with key personnel.

At the end of this post is an example of the first Your Weekly Facebook Page Update e-mail message I received, which arrived unannounced just yesterday afternoon. I say unannounced, because I was wasn't expecting anything like this from Facebook and am always leery of unsolicited e-mail messages claiming to be from social network accounts I manage for my clients. (These days, phishing scams are nearly as popular as Facebook itself.)

Perhaps best of all, these e-mail messages serve as a reminder that you need to check your Facebook analytics regularly, at least once a week. I recommend you check your Fan Page(s) and analytics and engage with your fans daily, as a good Facebook friend should do.



Use the analytics on your Facebook Fan Insights Page to assess the results of your Fan Page efforts and work on accelerating growth in all three categories:

Number of fans

Number of wall posts

Number of visits

Exponential growth may be unrealistic, but you should expect a greater increase in growth every subsequent week. After all, that's what going viral is all about.