Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg faced thousands of anxious employees in an all-staff Town Hall meeting this morning, just two days after announcing that the company would eliminate 10,000 jobs.

According to The Washington Post, which received a transcript of the event, Zuckerberg took questions and tried to explain Meta's reorganization and restructuring plan.

One employee asked how they could trust him only four months after last November's bloodbath when Meta laid off roughly 11,000 workers, 13% of its workforce. At that time, Zuckerberg assured workers that there would be no more cuts in the "foreseeable future."

"I would guess that the way people would evaluate whether you trust me and want to work at this company is whether we are succeeding in making progress toward the overall stated goals," Zuck said. "I think a lot of this is about the results we are able to deliver."

Zuckerberg explained that the company was responding to economic pressures that could linger for a while. "But I think it's a fair question," he said.

Related: A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Concerns about remote work and company culture

Later, Zuckerberg was asked about the future of remote work at the company.

He answered that it could continue to be "an ongoing conversation," although he didn't rule out possible return-to-office mandates. Some major companies, such as Amazon and Disney, require employees to return to the office full-time or part-time.

Another employee asked how they were supposed to remain productive when the threat of layoffs were circling through the campus halls, according to WaPo.

Zuckerberg conceded that this was an uncertain time but added, "it's not like we can just pause working while we are figuring this out."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

Layoffs Mark Zuckerberg News and Trends Business News Meta

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Find Success

Tweak Your Company's Mission Statement to Inspire Sustainability With Just One Word

Embracing corporate responsibility doesn't have to mean completely overhauling your company.

By Brendan P. Keegan

Science & Technology

I Got a First Look at OpenAI's GPT-4. Here's How It's Going to Revolutionize Industries Worldwide — Even More Than ChatGPT.

I experienced the magic of OpenAI's latest weapon in the AI arms race, GPT-4. It's going to redefine human-AI interaction and transform the way all of us work.

By Barak Jacques

Side Hustle

Start an E-Commerce Side Hustle on a Budget

Meet the perfect tool to start an e-commerce side hustle in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Store

By Emily Rella