18 Tips to Create Your Perfect LinkedIn Profile (Infographic) Little changes can make a big difference for you on the social network.

By Carly Okyle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

These days, it takes more than a resume to stand out in a competitive job market. A profile that grabs attention on professional network site LinkedIn could make a difference.

One way to attract interest is by earning endorsements

for the skills you've listed, according to an infographic produced by analytics and feedback application company TruConversion. In general, filling out all possible information areas will increase your profile's visibility. Just listing your skills makes your profile 13 times more likely to be viewed.

Consistency is another big booster

Consistency is another big booster. It takes 20 LinkedIn posts each month to reach 60 percent of your audience, yet only 40 percent of people on the network use the site daily.

Check out other helpful pointers -- including the best time to post and the importance of a profile picture -- in the infographic below.

Click to Enlarge

18 Tips to Create Your Perfect LinkedIn Profile (Infographic)Image credit: Taskworld
