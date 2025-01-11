5 AI Books Top Entrepreneurs Are Reading in a Rush for 2025 Entrepreneurs must embrace AI or risk falling behind. Discover 2025's top 5 AI books to gain a competitive edge, featuring insights from "The Wolf is at the Door" and a free AI Success Kit.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As intelligent machines evolve from novelties to necessities, entrepreneurs face a stark choice: Leverage these powerful tools or be eclipsed by them.

In this video, I recommend the top five AI books that every entrepreneur needs to read in 2025. These are not just books about AI — they are also strategic guides to leveraging artificial intelligence for a competitive advantage, with a particular focus on helping your business to thrive in the next phase of AI.

From demystifying complex concepts for beginners to revealing the playbook used by the top 1%, these artificial intelligence books provide the essential knowledge to transform your business. Discover how Phase 3 AI will change your business forever. I'll also share insights from my own book, "The Wolf is at the Door," your survival guide for the age of AI, and show you where to access two free chapters.

Download the free "AI Success Kit" (limited time only).
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

