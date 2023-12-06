Act Fast: Get This Wireless Charger in Time for Christmas When Ordered by December 7 Regularly $119, it's on sale now for just $34.97, and it's shipped for free.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The holiday shopping season is here, and if you find yourself behind in figuring out what to do and who to do it for, do not worry; you are not alone. Luckily, the internet is rich with amazing deals on products that could work for virtually anyone in your life.

For example, the wide range of iPhone users you're likely to know could all benefit from this black Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, which is on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through December 17. Featuring free shipping, it can come in time for Christmas if you order by December 7, so act fast!

The Speedy Mag will start charging your iPhone as soon as it attaches. It works for iPhone 12 and newer models, and its magnetic attachment makes it a more convenient option than the typical cable you get in the box with your iPhone. The charger's built-in magnet and metal plate create a strong connection for your phone to rest securely while charging. It comes with built-in safeguards that will stop it from overcharging or harming the device, and most importantly, it's designed to fill up an iPhone battery fast.

One recent customer wrote, "I love how small and compact this is." For entrepreneurs who have business travelers on their holiday gift lists, don't sleep on this wireless charger deal.

Get this black Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT — and order by December 7 for on-time holiday shipping.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Devices Charging

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

4 Ways to Bring Your Team Back From the Brink of Innovation Extinction

Innovation often seems constrained by not enough time and resources — but really, it's a lack of playfulness that prevents our best ideas from emerging.

By Duncan Wardle
Franchise

How the NLRB's New Joint-Employer Rule Will Affect Franchisees and Franchisors and Redefine Franchise Relations

Discover the pivotal changes in the NLRB's Joint-Employer Rule and how they could reshape the dynamics of franchising.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Science & Technology

10 Tips to Protect Your Device From Hackers While Traveling

Here are some helpful tips to protect your device from getting hacked at airports.

By Hamid Ganji
Business News

One Rabbi Saw a Gap in the Market for Giant Menorahs. 35 Years Later, He's Gone From Selling 20 a Year to Thousands.

Menorah.net is on track to sell more than 5,000 menorahs this year, the most in its history.

By Sam Silverman
Leadership

If You Want People to Follow You, Stop Being a Boss — 8 Steps to Truly Effective Leadership

Understand the key differences and embark on the journey from boss to leader with these eight vital steps. This article unveils how to inspire and lead teams with passion and purpose.

By Scott Deming
Leadership

Want Employees Back in the Office? What Leaders Are (Still!) Getting Wrong About This Ask

For leaders facing the tricky task of getting employees back to the office, here are four communications strategies to soften the blow.

By Caroline Carter-Smith