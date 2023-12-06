Regularly $119, it's on sale now for just $34.97, and it's shipped for free.

The holiday shopping season is here, and if you find yourself behind in figuring out what to do and who to do it for, do not worry; you are not alone. Luckily, the internet is rich with amazing deals on products that could work for virtually anyone in your life.

For example, the wide range of iPhone users you're likely to know could all benefit from this black Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone, which is on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through December 17. Featuring free shipping, it can come in time for Christmas if you order by December 7, so act fast!

The Speedy Mag will start charging your iPhone as soon as it attaches. It works for iPhone 12 and newer models, and its magnetic attachment makes it a more convenient option than the typical cable you get in the box with your iPhone. The charger's built-in magnet and metal plate create a strong connection for your phone to rest securely while charging. It comes with built-in safeguards that will stop it from overcharging or harming the device, and most importantly, it's designed to fill up an iPhone battery fast.

One recent customer wrote, "I love how small and compact this is." For entrepreneurs who have business travelers on their holiday gift lists, don't sleep on this wireless charger deal.

Get this black Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone on sale for just $34.97 (reg. $119) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT — and order by December 7 for on-time holiday shipping.

