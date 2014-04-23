Another Hashtag Hijack: NYPD's Twitter Campaign Backfires The New York Police Department got a little more than it bargained for on social media when Twitter users hijacked its #myNYPD campaign.

By Wendy Frink

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Trending on Twitter isn't always a good thing.

The New York Police Department found that out the hard way when it invited its followers to post photos of themselves with the boys in blue and hashtag it #myNYPD.

Some posted pleasant, smiling photos. Others, not so much. (You know know where this is going.)

Photos of police brutality took over the hashtag. Some had creative captions, and some photos were disturbing.

Despite the hashtag hijacking, the NYPD is holding its head high.

NYPD spokesperson Deputy Chief Kim Y. Royster told the The New York Times that the department was "creating new ways to communicate effectively with the community" and that Twitter provided "an open forum for an uncensored exchange" that is "good for our city."

The NYPD's hashtag snafu is only the latest incident of its kind. This past November, JPMorgan Chase introduced a #AskJPM hashtag for a live chat that quickly turned into a peg for harsh criticism and led the bank to cancel the chat altogether. In perhaps a more memorable incident, McDonald's rolled out an #McDStories campaign in early 2012 that was supposed to inspire customers to share positive stories about their experiences at the fast-food chain, but instead inspired stories about food poisoning and vomiting.

Related: Porn Accident: US Airways Issues Worst Brand Tweet of All Time
Wendy Frink

Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com

Wendy Frink is the social media editor for Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

4 Trends In Fundraising That Will Impact the Future of Philanthropy

Increasing the success of your nonprofit requires you to adapt to changes.

By Peter Daisyme
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Why Letting Go of Full Control of My Business Was the Hardest — and Smartest — Move I Ever Made

Being the founder of a company carries its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Read on to learn about steps you can take to scale your business while becoming a more grounded, visionary leader.

By Emily Reynolds
Growing a Business

Why Your Business Can't Afford to Ignore Sustainability Any Longer

Saving Earth isn't just good karma — it's smart business strategy with real ROI.

By Ajay Tejasvi
By Sherin Shibu