By Entrepreneur Store

Whether you're heading out on a work trip, or you're off to a vacation alongside half of Americans this summer, as reported by Deloitte, you'll need to figure out how to stay connected while you're away. And if you're headed abroad, it's important to figure that out before you take off to avoid expensive roaming charges.

aloSIM lets you stay in touch easily, without any headaches or high fees. It works in over 120 countries, and you can continuously add data as needed while you're on the go. Right now, you can even get started with a $50 credit for just $25 for a limited time.

Heading to foreign countries doesn't have to be complicated. With aloSIM, you just pick a data package and install the digital SIM card before you leave for your trip to make sure you're on a secure connection. Then once your flight touches down, you'll be able to hit the ground running on your device...with plenty of data sans expensive roaming charges. It connects you to data networks in other countries, so you'll have an affordable internet connection.

The eSIM doesn't expire, but once you start your data package it will end at the amount of time stated. On average, a $4.50 data package will last about seven days. This $50 credit should last you all summer long, but if you run out, it's easy to add more data and stay connected.

With 4.5 stars on the App Store, 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, and rave reviews from customers, users love the convenience of aloSIM. One happy customer raved, "Glad to find this app. Much cheaper travel data than going through my carrier. Easy to use and got what I needed at a good price."

Just in time for summer travel, spend only $25 for $50 of credit toward an aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Plan and travel without expensive roaming charges.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

