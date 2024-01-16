Bring Your Old Clunker of a Car into Modern Times for $40 Off Save $40 on this car display to make commuting safer.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It probably doesn't come as a surprise to hear that 98% of new cars support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, according to CNBC. Central displays on modern cars almost always include backup cameras and hands-free support to change the song, navigate to your destination, or take calls and texts. However, it's a lot harder to bring an older car up to those modern standards.

If you're driving an old car and heading back into the office, you owe it to yourself to commute safely. The 7" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring is on sale for $99.99 (reg. $139) and can definitely help.

This 7" display seamlessly connects to your device via Bluetooth, giving you control of navigation, calls, music, and more on an intuitive touchscreen interface. Plus, thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, you can also use your voice assistant to navigate and more hands-free.

The display is compatible with most car models and is easy to install using the convenient suction lock or windshield mount. Then, you can view your display on an HD touchscreen, giving you easy access to everything you might usually like to do on your phone while driving. Now, it's just a lot safer with a bigger and more accessible view that offers hands-free usage.

If you're getting back into commuting in 2024, make sure you're doing it safely. And this handy car display is an excellent place to start.

Right now, you can get the 7" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring and save 28% on the regual price of $139, making it just $99.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Car Gadgets

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Retired UPS Employee Started a People-Oriented Side Hustle That Earns More Than $500,000 a Year — and 'Anyone With a Pulse Can Do It'

William Zuniga wanted a side gig that would help him meet new people — and he found a very lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Your Complete Guide to Building Passive Income in 2024

Forget active income — it's time to create some real financial freedom in your life.

By Mikey Lucas
Franchise

How Entrepreneur Ranked This Year's Franchise 500, and the Big Trends We Saw

We measure all kinds of metrics to determine the holistic health of the franchises on our list, but this year we paid particular attention to certain data points.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

The Surprising Election Issues Working Families Care About Most

These concerns come before covering health expenses and college tuition, according to a survey by online parenting community Fatherly.

By Lydia Belanger
Franchise

These 3 Critical Factors Determine Whether Franchisees From the Same Brand Will Flourish or Flounder

Nearly two decades of observing the franchise industry has helped me identify a formula that informs how successful a franchisee will be.

By Scott Greenberg
Franchise

'There's an Inevitability' that AI Will Transform the Franchise Industry. Here's How It's Already Happening.

From drive-thru assistants to local marketing campaigns, franchisees and franchisors are already busy putting AI to work.

By Yiren Lu