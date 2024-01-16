Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It probably doesn't come as a surprise to hear that 98% of new cars support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, according to CNBC. Central displays on modern cars almost always include backup cameras and hands-free support to change the song, navigate to your destination, or take calls and texts. However, it's a lot harder to bring an older car up to those modern standards.

If you're driving an old car and heading back into the office, you owe it to yourself to commute safely. The 7" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring is on sale for $99.99 (reg. $139) and can definitely help.

This 7" display seamlessly connects to your device via Bluetooth, giving you control of navigation, calls, music, and more on an intuitive touchscreen interface. Plus, thanks to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, you can also use your voice assistant to navigate and more hands-free.

The display is compatible with most car models and is easy to install using the convenient suction lock or windshield mount. Then, you can view your display on an HD touchscreen, giving you easy access to everything you might usually like to do on your phone while driving. Now, it's just a lot safer with a bigger and more accessible view that offers hands-free usage.

If you're getting back into commuting in 2024, make sure you're doing it safely. And this handy car display is an excellent place to start.

Right now, you can get the 7" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility and Phone Mirroring and save 28% on the regual price of $139, making it just $99.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.